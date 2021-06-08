 
TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Contract
TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr

08-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
Cham, Switzerland - June 8, 2021 - Landis+Gyr Japan K.K., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), and TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. have signed an agreement whereby Landis+Gyr will continue to provide Command Center maintenance with deployment of its replacement for the world's largest AMI system with 28.4 million meters installed. Under the terms of the agreement, Landis+Gyr Japan K.K. will have an 8-year-business including a 5-year-contract after completing its replacement.

 

Media Contact

Melissa van Anraad                                Eva Borowski
Head of PR                                             SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications  
Phone +41 41 935 63 98                        Phone +41 41 935 6396
Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com       Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Investor Contact

Christian Waelti
Head of Investor Relations
Phone +41 41 935 6331
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs more than 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Landis+Gyr Group AG
Alte Steinhauserstrasse 18
6330 Cham
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@landisgyr.com
Internet: www.landisgyr.com
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1205231

 
1205231  08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

