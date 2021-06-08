EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Contract

TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr



08-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Cham, Switzerland - June 8, 2021 - Landis+Gyr Japan K.K., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), and TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. have signed an agreement whereby Landis+Gyr will continue to provide Command Center maintenance with deployment of its replacement for the world's largest AMI system with 28.4 million meters installed. Under the terms of the agreement, Landis+Gyr Japan K.K. will have an 8-year-business including a 5-year-contract after completing its replacement.