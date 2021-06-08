EQS-Adhoc TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr
Cham, Switzerland - June 8, 2021 - Landis+Gyr Japan K.K., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), and TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. have signed an agreement whereby Landis+Gyr will continue to provide Command Center maintenance with deployment of its replacement for the world's largest AMI system with 28.4 million meters installed. Under the terms of the agreement, Landis+Gyr Japan K.K. will have an 8-year-business including a 5-year-contract after completing its replacement.
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs more than 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.
