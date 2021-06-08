 
checkAd

Roche obtains CE mark for the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal allowing for rapid self testing of COVID-19 at home

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 07:00  |  81   |   |   

  • The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal enables individuals to quickly and conveniently test themselves for COVID-19 at home using a simple nasal swab
  • An early version of the test has already been available as a home-test in a number of European markets under local special approval pathways since February 2021
  • The test will be widely available to individuals through pharmacies and other locations in accordance to local guidelines and testing strategies
  • The test works seamlessly with NAVIFY Pass, Roche’s digital solution that allows individuals and healthcare providers to immediately store, display, and share their COVID-19 test results and vaccine status through a unique QR code

Basel, 08 June 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced it has received CE mark for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal for at-home testing. The test will be available in countries accepting the CE mark through pharmacies and other locations, in packs of five tests.

An early version of the test has already been available as a home-test in a number of European markets under local special approval pathways since February 2021. With the CE Mark, the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal for rapid self testing of COVID-19 test has received official approval following the traditional registration pathway and can now also be used in markets that have not established regulatory exemption pathways.

By following simple instructions, individuals can perform the test at home using a nasal swab without special training or the supervision of a healthcare worker. The test provides results in as little as 15 minutes and can help people to conveniently check if they are likely to be infectious from the comfort of their home. In the case of children under 18 years of age, the test must be performed by an adult or under close adult supervision.

As societies begin to reopen and in line with local health regulations, the convenient test allows individuals planning to attend an event or gathering to use the test as a tool to confirm that they are not likely to be carriers of a substantial amount of the virus thus helping them make informed decisions and reduce the risk of transmission to others.

Complementary to the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal, Roche is offering NAVIFY Pass. This digital solution allows individuals and healthcare professionals to remotely store, display, and share their COVID-19 test results and vaccine status through a personalised QR code. Having easy digital access to test results and vaccination status could potentially be used by both individuals and companies to facilitate access to locations with COVID-19 entry protocols, such as restaurants or entertainment venues, as well as to validate safety to travel.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche obtains CE mark for the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal allowing for rapid self testing of COVID-19 at home The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal enables individuals to quickly and conveniently test themselves for COVID-19 at home using a simple nasal swab An early version of the test has already been available as a home-test in a number of European …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board