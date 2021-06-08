 
checkAd

LHV Group results for May 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 07:00  |  55   |   |   

In May, LHV Group earned EUR 4.9 million in consolidated net profit. LHV Pank earned EUR 5 million and LHV Varahaldus EUR 0.4 million in net profit. The business volumes of the Estonian capital based financial group exhibited growth and the results surpass what was forecast in the financial plan.

For the bank, May was primarily characterised by good results in terms of the growth of deposits and service fees, and in terms of client activity. The bank added nearly 3,900 clients. Among the increase in deposits, deposits of payment intermediaries, priced with a negative interest, also increased. The loan portfolio increased by EUR 35.4 million during the month. The quality of the loan portfolio remains good; discounts in the amount of EUR 0.6 million were made as a result of the growth of the portfolio.

Among the more important events in May, Kantar Emor’s annual spring reputation survey of Estonian employers revealed that LHV Pank now ranks 5th among the preferences of working people, and has become the favourite employer among students. In May, COVID-19 additional cover was added to the Travel Insurance accompanying LHV private banking bank cards. A total of 53 grant projects from communities across Estonia were submitted to the grant programme ‘Who does it?’, organised by LHV Finance.

The volume of funds managed by Varahaldus increased in May, primarily as a result of the rate of return. The biggest funds, L and XL, showed the best rates of return on the market. The number of pension clients remained at a similar level as in April.

In May, LHV Kindlustus introduced comprehensive insurance and motor third party liability insurance to the market, and began offering insurance products to all clients in Estonia. As a new insurance undertaking based on Estonian capital, it is the goal of LHV Kindlustus to begin competing in a market that has so far been occupied by foreign enterprises. As at the end of May, LHV Kindlustus has 129,000 clients.

LHV’s financial plan remains unchanged, business volumes are slightly better than planned. Revenues are running ahead of schedule as a result of higher service fees; profit is also positively affected by the higher quality of the credit portfolio. As at the end of May, net profit is ahead of the financial plan by EUR 3 million.

AS LHV Group reports are available at: https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports/.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 590 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 282,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 174,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 129,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 150 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.


 

Priit Rum
LHV Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LHV Group results for May 2021 In May, LHV Group earned EUR 4.9 million in consolidated net profit. LHV Pank earned EUR 5 million and LHV Varahaldus EUR 0.4 million in net profit. The business volumes of the Estonian capital based financial group exhibited growth and the results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board