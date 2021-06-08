 
NORBIT enters Nordic Semiconductor IoT partner program

Trondheim, 8 June 2021: NORBIT today announces signing of Partner Program Agreement with Nordic Semiconductor, a Norwegian fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless communication technology, to explore joint opportunities stemming from Internet of Things (IoT).

“With this agreement we have a strong partner to refer existing and potential customers who are looking for help to realize IoT products and solutions. NORBIT has in-house multidisciplinary R&D and world-class manufacturing and extensive experience working with wireless technology, customized integrated antennas, embedded software and lower power devices,” says Magnus Pedersen, Director of Sales in EMEA for Nordic Semiconductor.

“Formalizing a partner program agreement with Nordic Semiconductor is a brick when building a new subsegment based on selected IoT/5G niche applications. Nordic Semiconductor is a first mover in ultra-low power wireless solutions both on Bluetooth low Energy and Low power cellular IoT. NORBIT can take a position between end-consumers with a specific product need and Nordic Semiconductor as a supplier of the core semiconductors,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

25 billion devices are currently connected to the network according to the research and business intelligence firm Gartner. Sensors and devices connected to the Internet are used in a variety of applications and redefining industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, transportation and logistics.

“IoT enables efficient digitalization in almost any business vertical. We have identified vehicle and asset tracking and monitoring as a good extension of our ITS business. In addition, we see verticals where we can act as a technology and manufacturing partner for other companies ready to bring IoT into their core domains. We believe this partner agreement with Nordic Semiconductor can support the establishment of new business relationships and we are ready to explore joint opportunities with these customers,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet.

About NORBIT ASA 
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic   Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers. 

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. The company has manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway, and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world. 

For more information: www.norbit.com (http://www.norbit.com)






