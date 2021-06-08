 
EQS-Adhoc Polyphor Hosting Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on Covid-19: The Need for Novel Therapies for Severe Infections and the Potential Role of Balixafortide, a Selective CXCR4 Antagonist

Polyphor Hosting Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on Covid-19: The Need for Novel Therapies for Severe Infections and the Potential Role of Balixafortide, a Selective CXCR4 Antagonist

Allschwil, Switzerland, June 8, 2021

Polyphor Hosting Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on Covid-19: The Need for Novel Therapies for Severe Infections and the Potential Role of Balixafortide, a Selective CXCR4 Antagonist

Webinar Roundtable Being Held Thursday, June 10 @ 8amET/2pmCET

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) roundtable on Covid-19, the need for novel therapies for severe infections and the potential role of balixafortide, a selective CXCR4 antagonist, on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8am Eastern Time/2pm Central European Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leaders Thomas Klimkait, Ph.D., University of Basel, Andy Shorr, MD, Georgetown University, and Eliver Ghosn, Ph.D., Emory University, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with COVID-19, and research that demonstrates the importance of the CXCR4 pathway in Covid-associated inflammation and mortality, respectively. Drs. Klimkait, Shorr, and Ghosn will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Polyphor's management team will then discuss novel research findings of balixafortide relevant for COVID-19 infections. Balixafortide is a potent, selective CXCR4 antagonist which is currently also in Phase III development in combination with eribulin in patients with metastatic HER-2 negative breast cancer.

To register for the event, please click here.

Thomas Klimkait, Ph.D. is Research Group Leader for Molecular Virology at the University of Basel. Dr. Klimkait earned his Ph.D. thesis in Biology/Genetics at the Institute of Virology at the University of Cologne and has held various senior positions at the University of Basel, including Laboratory Head Serology, AbtID, Department Biomedicine, and Head of Diagnostic Virology and Serology. Dr. Klimkait is a member of many scientific societies, including the European Society for Translational Antiviral Research (ESAR) and the International AIDS Society, has received numerous awards for his work and co-authored 197 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

01.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Balixafortide von Polyphor zeigt in präklinischen COVID-19-Studien eine konsistente antivirale und entzündungshemmende Doppelwirkung (deutsch)
01.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor's balixafortide demonstrates consistent dual action anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity in COVID-19 preclinical trials
01.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Balixafortide von Polyphor zeigt in präklinischen COVID-19-Studien eine konsistente antivirale und entzündungshemmende Doppelwirkung
18.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference