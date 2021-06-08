NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at €21.00 to €26.00 per share 08.06.2021 / 07:30



ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at €21.00 to €26.00 per share

ABOUT YOU targets gross proceeds of at least €600 million from newly issued shares

28,571,429 newly issued ordinary bearer shares to be placed in a private placement from a capital increase and up to 8,392,856 ordinary bearer shares from existing shareholders (including a Greenshoe option)

ABOUT YOU intends to invest largest share to further scale its international commerce operations, grow its technology infrastructure, and increase its strategic flexibility

Mid-point of the price range implies a total market capitalization for ABOUT YOU of approximately €4 billion

Free float to amount to between 21.2% and 21.7% of outstanding share capital

The private placement begins on June 8, 2021 and is expected to end on June 14, 2021; first day of trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected for June 16, 2021

The private placement and subsequent listing of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is subject to approval of a listing prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication of the prospectus

Sebastian Klauke appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABOUT YOU

Hamburg, 8 June 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding AG ("ABOUT YOU"), Europe's fastest-growing online fashion platform of scale, has set the price range for its planned private placement (the "Private Placement") at €21.00 to €26.00 per share. The Private Placement and subsequent listing of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is subject to approval of a listing prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the publication of the prospectus.