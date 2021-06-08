 
checkAd

DGAP-News ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at €21.00 to €26.00 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.06.2021, 07:30  |  91   |   |   

DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO
ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at €21.00 to €26.00 per share

08.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.


ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at €21.00 to €26.00 per share

  • ABOUT YOU targets gross proceeds of at least €600 million from newly issued shares
  • 28,571,429 newly issued ordinary bearer shares to be placed in a private placement from a capital increase and up to 8,392,856 ordinary bearer shares from existing shareholders (including a Greenshoe option)
  • ABOUT YOU intends to invest largest share to further scale its international commerce operations, grow its technology infrastructure, and increase its strategic flexibility
  • Mid-point of the price range implies a total market capitalization for ABOUT YOU of approximately €4 billion
  • Free float to amount to between 21.2% and 21.7% of outstanding share capital
  • The private placement begins on June 8, 2021 and is expected to end on June 14, 2021; first day of trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected for June 16, 2021
  • The private placement and subsequent listing of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is subject to approval of a listing prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication of the prospectus
  • Sebastian Klauke appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABOUT YOU

Hamburg, 8 June 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding AG ("ABOUT YOU"), Europe's fastest-growing online fashion platform of scale, has set the price range for its planned private placement (the "Private Placement") at €21.00 to €26.00 per share. The Private Placement and subsequent listing of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is subject to approval of a listing prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the publication of the prospectus.

Seite 1 von 8



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at €21.00 to €26.00 per share DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned listing at €21.00 to €26.00 per share 08.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsberichte 2020
MegaWatt definiert Bohrziele - IP-Studie des 'Cobalt Hill-Projekts' beginnt
EQS-Adhoc: TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf €21,00 bis ...
EQS-News: From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape ...
DGAP-News: adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...