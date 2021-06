ABIONYX Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2a Clinical Study With CER-001, the Bio-HDL for the Treatment of Septic Patients at High Risk of Developing Acute Kidney Injury

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 2a clinical study evaluating CER-001, the Bio-HDL, as a potential treatment for septic patients at high risk of developing acute kidney injury.

"After positive clinical results in an ultra-rare kidney disease, we believe that CER-001 could have a scavenger role in reducing circulating endotoxin, as well as inflammation and endothelial damage. Several other AKI/sepsis models showed that HDL is a critical factor in modifying the disease," said Professor Loreto Gesualdo, full Professor, Head of the Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation unit, University of Bari Aldo Moro, Italy. "Following the promising results obtained in our preclinical LPS-induced sepsis model, we are now starting patient enrollment in RACERS (a RAndomized study comparing short-term CER-001 infusions at different doses to prevent Sepsis-induced acute kidney injury). We are strongly committed to improve therapeutic options and mortality in sepsis patients."