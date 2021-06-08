Indian Consumers More Concerned About Digital Payments Fraud Due to COVID-19 Compared To Last Year – New ACI Worldwide Study

Consumers in India are increasingly concerned about digital payments fraud and are exercising greater caution when using digital payments compared to a year ago, according to a new study conducted by YouGov and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions. While survey respondents perceived net banking to be the most secure method of payment, UPI and eWallet transactions scored higher than card payments — both for online and offline usage — suggesting increased trust in digital payment methods. 71 percent of consumers said they are more concerned about scams and fraud because of COVID-19, rising from 47 percent last year at the onset of the pandemic.

60 percent of respondents would first call their bank to block their account or visit the bank branch to file a written complaint in the event of fraud, indicating that banks continue to be the first point of contact. While this has dropped slightly from 68 percent last year, only 16 percent would first report fraud activity to police or a cybercrime unit, while only 5 percent would turn first to public social media channels.

When it comes to the potential fraud risks while transacting via UPI or eWallets, almost half (49%) of consumers are most concerned about fake UPI payment links that ask for money transfers via text or email. This can be attributed to a spike in incidents over the past year where fraudsters have duped users with payment requests citing donations for the PM CARES Fund, contributions to NGOs and crediting income tax refunds, among other scams. Additionally, 30 percent are concerned about their personal data being leaked due to data breaches, which suggests that consumer attitudes mirror the RBI’s concerns with respect to storing card details; this can be circumvented through banks’ deployment of a standing instructions (SI) hub.

On a positive note, the efforts of Indian authorities to encourage digital payments have been lauded, with nearly 8 in 10 (78%) consumers agreeing the government should continue to promote them to maintain safety and social distancing measures during the pandemic. Usage continues to rise, with digital payments via eWallets and UPI being used at least once per day by 37 percent of consumers, second only to cash (52%) and rising from 29 percent just six months ago. This signifies increased “stickiness” of digital payments, mirroring the ongoing meteoric rise in UPI transaction volumes.