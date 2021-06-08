BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 07 Jun 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.1809 £ 23.6163 Estimated MTD return 0.63 % 0.36 % Estimated YTD return 4.80 % 3.72 % Estimated ITD return 171.81 % 136.16 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.30 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -21.64 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.78 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 200,000 N/A Average Price € 21.30 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A