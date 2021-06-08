 
Mikael Fryklund appointed Interim CEO of Enedo Plc from June 8, 2021

Enedo Plc         Stock Exchange Release         8 June 2021 at 8:30

Mikael Fryklund appointed Interim CEO of Enedo Plc from June 8, 2021

The Board of Directors of Enedo Plc has appointed Mikael Fryklund Interim CEO of Enedo
Plc. This appointment follows Vesa Leino´s decision to leave the company. Vesa will remain
to introduce Mikael to the customers and to the company.

Mikael Fryklund has been CEO of Hexpol AB (Publ, Large Cap) from 2017 to 2020, and
before that President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions and member of Group Management
Trelleborg AB (Publ, Large Cap) from 2012 to 2017. Mikael has experience from other
management positions within the Trelleborg Group since 2002, and the Bosch Group. Mikael
holds a M.Sc. in Engineering and a B.Sc. in Business Administration, and he is born in 1963.

“With the recruitment of Mikael Fryklund, Enedo will have an Interim CEO with broad
international experience who has through his career successfully driven change and
improved the performance of various businesses. I am confident that Mikael with his senior
experience will accelerate the required improvements in Enedo”, says Olle Hulteberg,
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Enedo Plc.

Enedo Plc
Board of Directors

For more information, please contact Olle Hulteberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors,
Tel. + 46 707 20 24 44

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s net sales was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com





