Genesis Selects TomTom Maps and Traffic to Power Models in Europe

  • Genesis will start using TomTom’s maps and real-time traffic service across its European line up from 2021
  • Genesis G80 and GV80 will become first Genesis models to showcase TomTom’s mapping technology
  • TomTom ADAS Map will support Genesis models’ advanced automated driving functions

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the leading independent location technology specialist, today announced that its maps and real-time traffic services have been chosen by global luxury brand Genesis for their upcoming models in Europe. The Genesis G80 and GV80, which hit European roads this summer, will become the first-ever Genesis models to use TomTom’s maps to support built-in navigation, smart cruise control and other advanced automated driving functions.

“We are delighted to bring TomTom’s enriched maps and real-time traffic to Genesis drivers in Europe, providing them with an intuitive navigation experience and a more comfortable drive,” said Paul Choo, Senior Vice President and Head of Electronics Tech Unit covering the Genesis brand. “Genesis models are equipped with the highest standard of automation technology, made even safer thanks to the TomTom ADAS Map.”

Genesis models in Europe will use the enriched information from TomTom’s ADAS Map to support cutting-edge automated driving features like Smart Cruise Control and Highway Driving Assist II. Genesis’ Smart Cruise Control with machine learning, helps vehicles to independently learn users’ driving characteristics. Highway Driving Assist II supports drivers in a wide range of situations, including helping drivers to merge in congested situations.

TomTom’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Map supports these advanced features by providing high quality information on road gradient, lanes, curvature, and speed limits. This data helps Genesis models to independently change their speed if the posted limit changes, and it enables them to automatically slow down and navigate freeway transition ramps or curves on highways more safely.

“Genesis drivers expect only the highest standard of performance, safety, and innovation, which is exactly what our trusted location technology delivers,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “It’s fantastic that Genesis has chosen TomTom to power the infotainment system of future models.”

