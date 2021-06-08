 
checkAd

Geek+ and Circle K implement Asia's largest Smart Warehouse for Grocery Deliveries

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 08:00  |  61   |   |   

  • Over 100 AMRs deployed to better serve customers all over Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, announces the successful launch of 100 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the distribution center of Circle K Hong Kong. The deployment represents the commitment of Geek+ and Circle K Hong Kong to build supply chain resilience using technology and support customers with a wide selection of products and excellent services.

Today, the distribution center of 140,000 square feet handles the deliveries of more than 300 Circle K convenience stores in Hong Kong, serving over 600,000 customers daily. With large volumes bound for different destinations and a wide selection of products ranging from small everyday items to food and cold goods, Circle K Hong Kong wanted to automate its warehouse and streamline large-scale logistics processes.

In January 2021, the company decided to transform its operations with 100 Geek+ AMRs, to ensure the effective daily handling of over 1,000,000 products.   

Lit Fung, VP, and Managing Director of Geek+ APAC, UK and Americas, says: "We are excited to see our system support Circle K with the accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility needed to serve its wide network of convenience stores. Our AI-driven robotics system enables digitalization for streamlining warehouse operations, which helps our customers improve competitiveness in an ever-changing environment."

AMRs will automate many time-consuming and strenuous tasks traditionally performed by warehouse employees such as finding and moving goods around the warehouse. In turn, it creates a safer work environment for employees while improving overall employee productivity. Driven by intelligent software and QR-code technology, the network of robots will flexibly move racks of ordered goods from a designated area for inventory to employees positioned at workstations where they will finalize the picking process guided by the user-friendly interface. It improves the overall picking accuracy and efficiency. The flexibility of movable robot-compatible racking, combined with the ability to choose the optimal route and organize inventory densely according to real-time demand, will improve space utilization and bring more flexible supply chain operations. Additionally, AMRs can operate 24/7 to better support periods of high throughput demand.   

Bruce Ma, Senior Supply Chain Manager of Circle K Hong Kong, says: "With substantial challenges facing our team, we aim to improve customers' and employees' experiences by reinventing our supply chain using automation technologies."

With ever-changing markets and difficulties predicting future demand, flexibility through digitalization and real-time visibility is key to building an agile supply chain. Moving forward, Geek+ and Circle K Hong Kong will work closely to secure the smooth operations of the largest automated warehouse within Asia's grocery industry and ensure the timely and accurate allocation of millions of quality products to Circle K's wide network of convenience stores.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed around 15,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1000 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About Circle K Hong Kong

Circle K is a global brand under Alimentation Couche-Tard. Circle K Hong Kong offers a wide variety of daily consumables and convenience services for people on the go with over 300 stores in Hong Kong. Circle K Hong Kong is dedicated to innovative marketing and promotional activities to strengthen brand positioning, to create a contemporary and vibrant brand image by adding value, fun, and uniqueness to shopping experiences to make our customers' lives easier every day.

For more information, please visit: https://www.circlek.hk/en/




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Geek+ and Circle K implement Asia's largest Smart Warehouse for Grocery Deliveries Over 100 AMRs deployed to better serve customers all over Hong Kong HONG KONG, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Geek+, a global AMR leader, announces the successful launch of 100 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the distribution center of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
TYAN Delivers AI and Cloud Optimized Systems based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at ...
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Medical Electrodes Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus