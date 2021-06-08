DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PANTAFLIX provides Hamburg's cult cinema Abaton with streaming technology and supports the digitalization of its business model 08.06.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Thanks to PANTAFLIX technology, the Abaton can offer its audience new films via streaming on its homepage every week

- The Abaton is the first cinema in Germany to deploy the entire PANTAFLIX Technologies service, thus preparing for the digital future



Munich, June 08, 2021. PANTAFLIX Technologies, a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), makes it possible for Hamburg's cult cinema Abaton to open its doors again - digitally. Since the end of May, the Abaton has been offering its own streaming channel on its homepage thanks to PANTAFLIX technology. PANTAFLIX acts as a reliable technology partner once again and provides content and platform technology for professional users. Furthermore, PANTAFLIX takes care of support, ticketing and maintenance of the technology.

This opens up a whole range of advantages for the cinema. Via the PANTAFLIX Embedded Video Player, the Abaton is expanding its business model to include a digital access channel. This allows to be back to operation in times of social distancing and to offer viewers the same high-quality program they are accustomed to. From now on, they can also digitally enjoy films - no matter when or where.

At the same time, the cinema is well prepared for the time after the coronavirus pandemic. With the streaming solution of PANTAFLIX, the customer base expands in one fell swoop. Besides cineastes who like to watch films on location, cinema operators will also be able to reach viewers who prefer to watch films on their couch at home. This creates great added value for operators and viewers.

It also opens up an additional distribution channel for film distributors. During the coronavirus pandemic, there was a huge production backlog due to the closed cinemas. Numerous films are already waiting for cinema release. With the limited number of movie theaters, not all films can be shown on the big screen. An additional digital PANTAFLIX streaming offer for and from cinemas provides a remedy and opens up new opportunities in terms of exploitation. This is particularly true in a scenario where opportunities for distributing films is tending to shrink further.