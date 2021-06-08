 
Navya Accelerates Its Development in Germany Within the Framework of the SMO Project with Valeo

Navya (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, launches new experiments in Germany, the Company's main market, with 16 shuttles sold, including 9 in 2020.

Germany is one of the main markets for autonomous vehicles worldwide1. In order to position itself as a pioneer of autonomous mobility solutions, Germany is the first country in the world to adopt a legal framework for level 4 autonomous vehicles, paving the way for numerous commercial applications. The new legislation adopted in May 2021, which allows driverless vehicles to operate in regular service on open road, will accelerate the development of the sector. The recent deployments confirm Navya's development in Germany, based on experiments in complex environments and thanks to the collaboration of leading industrial players operating in Germany.

Navya has worked with Valeo Group and other partners in Germany, on the deployment of 6 Autonom Shuttle within the framework of the SMO (Shuttle Modellregion Oberfranken) project. Spread over three cities in northern Bavaria (Hof, Rehau, Kronach), the shuttles, currently in the deployment phase, carry passengers on open road. They are equipped by Valeo with sensors and data acquisition tools, in addition to the components already present in Navya’s systems. In line with previous deployments, Navya has enabled the transfer of know-how through in-situ operators training. Navya autonomous driving systems are deployed on the following sites:

- Hof: 2 Autonom Shuttle travel on open road within a 3 km route connecting the train station with the rest of the city and including access to a pedestrian zone. The operation is carried out by Regionalbus Ostbayern GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, and is integrated into the public transport network;
- Rehau: the 2 shuttles transport on public road the employees of the Rehau AG company, from the parking area to the factories and administrative buildings. This service will become public later in 2021;
- Kronach: the 2 shuttles deployed are operated by Omnibusverkehr Franken GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn. This service completes the public transport network with a route of almost 3 kms, from the upper town to the Rosenberg fortress.

Prior to these experiments, Navya had been present in Germany through other projects, with nearly twenty deployments, including:

- Regensburg: since 2021, 2 shuttles run on open road on a track operated by Das Stadtwerk Regensburg Mobilität GmbH;

