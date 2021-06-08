Sanoma reinforces its climate action by committing to the Science Based Targets initiative

Sanoma commits to setting emission reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Target initiative’s (SBTi) criteria. The commitment reinforces Sanoma’s climate target to reach net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2030. Vital environment is one of the six themes in Sanoma’s updated Sustainability Strategy launched in March 2021. 90% of Sanoma’s emissions result from the supply chain and active supplier engagement and cooperation is key in reducing these emissions. To reduce emissions related to its own operations, Sanoma continues to invests in energy and material efficiency as well as use of renewable energy.

“Fighting the climate crisis is one of today’s most critical challenges, facing all industries and societies. Although Sanoma operates in a low carbon industry, our responsibility is to minimise environmental impacts across our value chain. By committing to Science Based Targets we want to future-proof our growth strategy and ensure that our plans for carbon reduction meet the level needed to limit global warming in line with the Paris Agreement,” says Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO of Sanoma.

The SBTi is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) that drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Sanoma also recently joined UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative as a signatory and has incorporated the UN Sustainable Development Goals into its Sustainability Strategy.

