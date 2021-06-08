 
checkAd

Sanoma reinforces its climate action by committing to the Science Based Targets initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 08:00  |  56   |   |   

Sanoma Corporation, Investor News, 8 June 2021 at 9:00 EET


Sanoma reinforces its climate action by committing to the Science Based Targets initiative

Sanoma commits to setting emission reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Target initiative’s (SBTi) criteria. The commitment reinforces Sanoma’s climate target to reach net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2030. Vital environment is one of the six themes in Sanoma’s updated Sustainability Strategy launched in March 2021. 90% of Sanoma’s emissions result from the supply chain and active supplier engagement and cooperation is key in reducing these emissions. To reduce emissions related to its own operations, Sanoma continues to invests in energy and material efficiency as well as use of renewable energy.

“Fighting the climate crisis is one of today’s most critical challenges, facing all industries and societies. Although Sanoma operates in a low carbon industry, our responsibility is to minimise environmental impacts across our value chain. By committing to Science Based Targets we want to future-proof our growth strategy and ensure that our plans for carbon reduction meet the level needed to limit global warming in line with the Paris Agreement,” says Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO of Sanoma.

The SBTi is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) that drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Sanoma also recently joined UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative as a signatory and has incorporated the UN Sustainable Development Goals into its Sustainability Strategy.

Sanoma is hosting a virtual Sustainability Day targeted for analysts and investors today at 14:30 – approx. 16:30 EET (incl. Q&A). In the event, the management will provide insight on the six themes of the Sanoma Sustainability Strategy and on Sanoma’s approach to ESG. The event can be followed as a live webcast at https://sanoma.videosync.fi/sustainability-day-2021/register. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at www.sanoma.com/en/investors shortly after the event. 


Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanoma reinforces its climate action by committing to the Science Based Targets initiative Sanoma Corporation, Investor News, 8 June 2021 at 9:00 EET Sanoma reinforces its climate action by committing to the Science Based Targets initiative Sanoma commits to setting emission reduction targets aligned with the Science Based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board