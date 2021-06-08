Royalty Streaming Executive Stephen Otter Joins Global Care Capital as Chairman of the Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of senior investment executive, Stephen Otter, to its Board of Directors. As Chair of the Board, Otter will guide and assist the day-to-day executive management team with respect to the company’s recent investment in the cryptocurrency royalty streaming space through the acquisition of ASIC Power Corporation (“ASIC”).

“Creating tailored structured investments has been a key focus for me and I am a strong believer in the relevance of the royalty streaming space in providing creative funding solutions to counterparts,” says Otter. “I am therefore delighted to have the opportunity to help guide the ASIC Power executive team in bringing the royalty steaming business model to the ever-growing cryptocurrency space which has large funding needs and yet has relatively scarce sources of capital currently available.”