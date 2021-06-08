 
Royalty Streaming Executive Stephen Otter Joins Global Care Capital as Chairman of the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of senior investment executive, Stephen Otter, to its Board of Directors. As Chair of the Board, Otter will guide and assist the day-to-day executive management team with respect to the company’s recent investment in the cryptocurrency royalty streaming space through the acquisition of ASIC Power Corporation (“ASIC”).

“Creating tailored structured investments has been a key focus for me and I am a strong believer in the relevance of the royalty streaming space in providing creative funding solutions to counterparts,” says Otter. “I am therefore delighted to have the opportunity to help guide the ASIC Power executive team in bringing the royalty steaming business model to the ever-growing cryptocurrency space which has large funding needs and yet has relatively scarce sources of capital currently available.”

With an extensive background of working in royalty streaming, Otter brings expertise in structuring transactions, mitigating risks, and providing general oversight and leadership to the Board and management team.

Wouter Witvoet, Co-founder of ASIC says: “Stephen is a very experienced investment professional having spent close to a decade in investment banking followed by a lengthy period in the royalty streaming space. We believe he is the ideal fit to Chair the Board and help guide the executive management team through this next phase of growth and expansion into the royalty streaming space. With a wealth of experience in traditional finance and royalty streaming, we feel very lucky to bring him on as Chairman.”

About Stephen Otter

Stephen Otter is a senior investment executive with a focus on the royalty streaming space. He graduated with first class honours in Economics from the London School of Economics before working in Investment Banking in London for close to a decade. Post his stint in Investment Banking, Stephen moved into the royalty streaming space where he deployed capital into multiple royalty streams on behalf of US Private Equity. In this role he analysed hundreds of royalty streaming deals including executing on $100m of stream funding to Premier Oil and up to US$200m of stream funding to Cairn Energy. Stephen advises several companies and high net worth individuals on their growth and investment strategies.

