 
checkAd

Pacific Biosciences Welcomes Neil Ward to Its Leadership Team as Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 08:00  |  79   |   |   

Industry Veteran Will Lead PacBio’s Commercial Footprint Across the Region

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms, today welcomed Neil Ward to the new role of Vice President and General Manager for the company’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region to expand and develop the team and infrastructure to capitalize on the immense potential for genomics in this area of the world.

Neil is a genomics industry veteran with more than two decades of global experience. He most recently served as Senior Sales Director for Northern Europe at Illumina. In his various commercial roles, Neil has served as a key contributor in many of the world’s largest genomics projects including Genomics England’s 100,000 Genome Project, the Estonian Genome Project, and the whole genome sequencing of the 500,000 UK Biobank samples. Prior to his 13 years at Illumina, Neil held bioinformatics and sales roles at leading institutions, including Agilent, Silicon Genetics, Oxford Biomedica and Celltech.

“We could not be more thrilled to have Neil join us. His deep experience and relationships across the genomics ecosystem, as well as his demonstrable passion for the role genomics can play to better human health will be invaluable to lead our expansion strategies in EMEA,” shared Peter Fromen, Chief Commercial Officer at PacBio.

“I’m grateful and excited for the opportunity to be part of this exceptional team working to improve the health of the planet through genomics. PacBio is at an inflection point and we're just beginning to realize the potential that HiFi data can have on our understanding of genomics,” said Neil Ward, Vice President and General Manager of EMEA at PacBio. “As we look forward to the next decade, I believe this team will help accelerate the utility of genomics through new applications and insights uncovered by SMRT Sequencing technology.”

The genomics landscape has grown considerably over the past decade, and there are more labs than ever performing sequencing. After years of investment and product development, industry experts recognize PacBio as a leader in accurate and complete long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to a wide spectrum of genetic variation in any organism.

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Biosciences Welcomes Neil Ward to Its Leadership Team as Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa Industry Veteran Will Lead PacBio’s Commercial Footprint Across the RegionMENLO PARK, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:38 Uhr
Revive Therapeutics Partners with Supriya to Pursue EUA for Bucillamine to Treat COVID in India
14:00 Uhr
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
14:00 Uhr
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Arranges $4,482,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.57 per Unit and Has Closed First Tranche
14:00 Uhr
Immutep Reveals a New Anti-LAG-3 Research Program
14:00 Uhr
Saniona to Present Preclinical Data on SAN711 at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology
14:00 Uhr
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Total Operations and Production Services (TOPS) from Black Bay Energy Capital
07.06.21
NeoGames Appoints Christopher G. Shaban as EVP Sales, Marketing and Customer Development
07.06.21
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces US$66.4 Million of Acquisitions and US$72.0 Million Equity Offering
07.06.21
Allakos Completes Patient Enrollment in Phase 3 Eosinophilic Gastritis and/or Eosinophilic Duodenitis and Phase 2/3 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Clinical Trials of Lirentelimab (AK002)
07.06.21
Amerigo Announces Changes to its Board of Directors