 
checkAd

VAALCO Hosts Annual General Meeting Outlining Refreshed Strategic Targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 08:00  |  94   |   |   

HOUSTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 3 and outlined near-term value drivers to support accretive growth and generate shareholder returns.

Key Highlights of the refreshed strategy outlined at the Annual General Meeting:

  • Execute 2021/2022 drilling and workover program offshore Gabon at Etame
    targeting an increase of 7,000 – 8,000 gross barrels of oil per day with significant recoverable reserves conversion;
  • Maintain operational excellence, cost discipline and strong balance sheet:
    • Replacing the existing FPSO with an FSO at Etame in Q3 2022 could reduce VAALCO’s annual operating costs by 15% to 25%;
    • Materially de-risking funding of 2021/2022 drilling program and forecasted FSO conversion costs through hedging;
  • Unlock meaningful potential in Equatorial Guinea by reviewing near-term production development opportunities on Block P; and
  • Continue to pursue value accretive opportunities within VAALCO’s strategic focus area in West Africa.

George Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We recently held our Annual General Meeting where we outlined the pillars for our strategic vision. We plan to continue to profitably develop our world-class Etame asset offshore Gabon and successfully execute our upcoming 2021/2022 drilling and workover campaign. We have several initiatives underway geared toward maximizing our netbacks including our proposed FSO conversion and other cost saving initiatives. Through our hedging program, our capital commitments over the next 12 months are expected to be fully funded through our cash flow and cash on hand. We are reviewing near-term production development opportunities on Block P in Equatorial Guinea. As you can see, we are firmly focused on maximizing shareholder returns while we progress our refreshed strategic objectives focused on accretive growth.”

VAALCO has posted an updated investor presentation on its web site, www.vaalco.com under the Investor Relations tab that was created for the Annual General Meeting.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 58.8% working interest in the Etame Marin Block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 120 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VAALCO Hosts Annual General Meeting Outlining Refreshed Strategic Targets HOUSTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 3 and outlined near-term value drivers to support accretive growth and generate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board