Announcement No. 10 Notification of major shareholding With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that KIRKBI Invest A/S’ total holding of NKT shares is below the 5% threshold. Contact Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098 Attachment Notification of major shareholding_10



