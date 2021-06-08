Notification of major shareholding
Company Announcement
8 June 2021
Announcement No. 10
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that KIRKBI Invest A/S’ total holding of NKT shares is below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098
