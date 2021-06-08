 
checkAd

Biometric progressive lenses from Rodenstock provide optimal support for your eyes and brain

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 08:30  |  62   |   |   

Perfect vision is a matter of mentality

MUNICH, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How and what we see not only depends on the strength of our own eyes, it also helps the brain make optimal decisions. Rodenstock glasses with biometric progressive lenses have been designed by considering vision as a whole, thereby providing the brain with the best possible information. It all starts with an individual ocular measurement, known as the DNEye scanner, which Rodenstock is the first lens manufacturer to perform using the latest technology. As a result, Rodenstock can offer the most precise biometric progressive lenses on the market.

Rodenstock Biometric intelligent glasses (PRNewsfoto/Rodenstock)

There's more to vision than our eyes

For the brain to process optical impressions, they must be converted into electrical impulses. The eye takes on this task: The light entering through the cornea and pupil is bundled by the lens and projected through the vitreous body onto the approximately 130 million visual cells of the retina, which convert it into electrical impulses for the brain. Essentially, the retina is a part of the brain that has developed outward and become sensitive to light during evolution. The photoreceptors are most densely clustered in an area of about 1.5 millimeters in the center of the retina. But it's not just this area, where vision is sharpest, that contributes to the big picture: Our eyes are constantly moving, about 250,000 times a day, and also deliver sensory impressions from the periphery, or the "corners of the eye," to our brain.

The brain compares all images it receives with information it has stored over the course of a lifetime. Based on all this data, it forms the visual impressions that we perceive in a fraction of a second.

98% of progressive lenses do not fit the eye perfectly

A progressive lens allows for seamless vision at all visual distances. It's suitable for those needing glasses who, in addition to their visual deficiency, develop an age-related visual impairment at close range, often occurring from age 45 and making progressive lenses necessary. Ultimately, the decisive factor for perfect visual support is the precision fit of the varifocals, which thereby provide optimum support for the individual's visual ranges. "The optical industry has long been limited to looking at the eye using a reduced standard model, rather than looking at each eye individually. Almost all progressive lenses are therefore manufactured according to fixed parameters, which only apply to a very small percentage of the eyes of affected people worldwide. This means that 98% of progressive lens wearers are using lenses that do not fit their eyes perfectly," says Dr. Dietmar Uttenweiler, Head of Research & Development and Strategic Marketing Lenses at Rodenstock. For example, the standard value of the eye length fits only 14% of all eyes, the spherical refractive power of the cornea fits 27%, the astigmatic refractive power fits 16%, and the anterior chamber depth fits 25%. Combining all values, only 2% of all eyes correspond to the standard model. Therefore, only 2% of progressive lens wearers make full use of their visual potential.

How to attain the perfect fit for varifocals

An exact measurement of the patient's own eyes is crucial if we want to exploit the full visual potential varifocals offer and for patients to be satisfied with them. "We are the only lens manufacturer to evaluate the biometry of the entire eye. This includes eye length and several thousand measurement points," explains Anders Hedegaard, Rodenstock Group CEO. "They are recorded by the optician with our DNEye scanner and go directly into the production of the individual lens." Based on the data, Rodenstock calculates a biometric eye model and uses it to determine the center of sharp vision for each individual eye.

The result: A lens that supports the eyes and brain with optimal information for every view and from every angle, both in the peripheral areas and in the middle, near and far distances, thus providing the sharpest sight at all distances and in all lighting conditions.

Further information available at www.rodenstock.de/presse.

You can also find us on:
facebook.com/Rodenstock/ 
www.youtube.com/RodenstockGroup 
www.instagram.com/rodenstock_official/ 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/Rodenstock-Group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504723/Rodenstock_Biometric.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504724/Rodenstock_Perfect_vision.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504727/Rodenstock_Logo.jpg

Rodenstock Perfect vision a matter of mentality (PRNewsfoto/Rodenstock)

Rodenstock Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rodenstock)




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biometric progressive lenses from Rodenstock provide optimal support for your eyes and brain Perfect vision is a matter of mentality MUNICH, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - How and what we see not only depends on the strength of our own eyes, it also helps the brain make optimal decisions. Rodenstock glasses with biometric progressive lenses …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
TYAN Delivers AI and Cloud Optimized Systems based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at ...
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Medical Electrodes Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus