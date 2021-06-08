Biometric progressive lenses from Rodenstock provide optimal support for your eyes and brain

MUNICH, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How and what we see not only depends on the strength of our own eyes, it also helps the brain make optimal decisions. Rodenstock glasses with biometric progressive lenses have been designed by considering vision as a whole, thereby providing the brain with the best possible information. It all starts with an individual ocular measurement, known as the DNEye scanner, which Rodenstock is the first lens manufacturer to perform using the latest technology. As a result, Rodenstock can offer the most precise biometric progressive lenses on the market.

There's more to vision than our eyes

For the brain to process optical impressions, they must be converted into electrical impulses. The eye takes on this task: The light entering through the cornea and pupil is bundled by the lens and projected through the vitreous body onto the approximately 130 million visual cells of the retina, which convert it into electrical impulses for the brain. Essentially, the retina is a part of the brain that has developed outward and become sensitive to light during evolution. The photoreceptors are most densely clustered in an area of about 1.5 millimeters in the center of the retina. But it's not just this area, where vision is sharpest, that contributes to the big picture: Our eyes are constantly moving, about 250,000 times a day, and also deliver sensory impressions from the periphery, or the "corners of the eye," to our brain.

The brain compares all images it receives with information it has stored over the course of a lifetime. Based on all this data, it forms the visual impressions that we perceive in a fraction of a second.

98% of progressive lenses do not fit the eye perfectly

A progressive lens allows for seamless vision at all visual distances. It's suitable for those needing glasses who, in addition to their visual deficiency, develop an age-related visual impairment at close range, often occurring from age 45 and making progressive lenses necessary. Ultimately, the decisive factor for perfect visual support is the precision fit of the varifocals, which thereby provide optimum support for the individual's visual ranges. "The optical industry has long been limited to looking at the eye using a reduced standard model, rather than looking at each eye individually. Almost all progressive lenses are therefore manufactured according to fixed parameters, which only apply to a very small percentage of the eyes of affected people worldwide. This means that 98% of progressive lens wearers are using lenses that do not fit their eyes perfectly," says Dr. Dietmar Uttenweiler, Head of Research & Development and Strategic Marketing Lenses at Rodenstock. For example, the standard value of the eye length fits only 14% of all eyes, the spherical refractive power of the cornea fits 27%, the astigmatic refractive power fits 16%, and the anterior chamber depth fits 25%. Combining all values, only 2% of all eyes correspond to the standard model. Therefore, only 2% of progressive lens wearers make full use of their visual potential.

How to attain the perfect fit for varifocals

An exact measurement of the patient's own eyes is crucial if we want to exploit the full visual potential varifocals offer and for patients to be satisfied with them. "We are the only lens manufacturer to evaluate the biometry of the entire eye. This includes eye length and several thousand measurement points," explains Anders Hedegaard, Rodenstock Group CEO. "They are recorded by the optician with our DNEye scanner and go directly into the production of the individual lens." Based on the data, Rodenstock calculates a biometric eye model and uses it to determine the center of sharp vision for each individual eye.

The result: A lens that supports the eyes and brain with optimal information for every view and from every angle, both in the peripheral areas and in the middle, near and far distances, thus providing the sharpest sight at all distances and in all lighting conditions.

