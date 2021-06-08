DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM Energy PLC: Barracuda Oil Field Option



08.06.2021 / 08:30

8 June 2021



ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")



Barracuda Oil Field Option



Further to the announcement of 23 March 2021, ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, provides the following clarification on the option rights for a participating interest in the Barracuda oil field in OML 141, offshore Nigeria ("the Field").



The investment in the Field was made by way of an acquisition of a 51 per cent. interest in K.O.N.H. UK Limited ("KONH"), which holds a 70 per cent. interest in a Risk Sharing Agreement ("RSA"). In the announcement, the Company advised that the RSA grants investors in the RSA an option to acquire a participating interest in the OML 141 licence, however, there are no option rights attached to the RSA and, accordingly, to the benefit of ADM.



Enquiries: