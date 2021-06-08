 
DGAP-News ADM Energy PLC: Barracuda Oil Field Option

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: Barracuda Oil Field Option

08.06.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

8 June 2021

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

Barracuda Oil Field Option

Further to the announcement of 23 March 2021, ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, provides the following clarification on the option rights for a participating interest in the Barracuda oil field in OML 141, offshore Nigeria ("the Field").

The investment in the Field was made by way of an acquisition of a 51 per cent. interest in K.O.N.H. UK Limited ("KONH"), which holds a 70 per cent. interest in a Risk Sharing Agreement ("RSA"). In the announcement, the Company advised that the RSA grants investors in the RSA an option to acquire a participating interest in the OML 141 licence, however, there are no option rights attached to the RSA and, accordingly, to the benefit of ADM.

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900
(Lead Broker)  
Paul Shackleton, Daniel Gee-Summons  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Joint Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan  
 
