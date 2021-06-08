Arkema Invests in ERPRO 3D FACTORY, a Specialist in Large-Series Additive Manufacturing

Arkema set up a close partnership with E3DF in 2018, in order to develop numerous projects in cosmetics, medical, automotive and eyewear applications using its unique range of bio-based and recyclable specialty polyamides, and its N3xtDimension advanced liquid UV-curable resins, perfectly suited to the fast-growing and demanding 3D printing market.

ERPRO 3D FACTORY (E3DF) is a French company founded in 2017 that specializes in large-series additive manufacturing. Since its creation, E3DF has already produced more than 19 million parts, most of which have been made with 100% bio-based Polyamide 11 powder. Arkema (Paris:AKE) will acquire a 10% stake in E3DF to gain new expertise and accelerate the development of new applications for its high-performance polymers.

With this investment of 10% in E3DF, Arkema will become a member of the strategic committee of the company and thus reinforce its existing partnership. The combination of Arkema, designer of innovative solutions, and E3DF, a specialist in large-series additive manufacturing, will accelerate the development of new high-value added applications in 3D printing.

This transaction is perfectly in line with Arkema’s strategy to develop its Specialty Materials in applications that address major sustainable development challenges.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 82% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €8 billion in 2020, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

