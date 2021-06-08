 
checkAd

AB Science is providing a summary of the live webcast held on June 3, 2021 following the voluntary hold in the clinical studies of masitinib

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 08:30  |  88   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

SUMMARY OF THE WEBCAST HELD ON JUNE 3, 2021 FOLLOWING THE VOLUNTARY HOLD IN THE CLINICAL STUDIES OF MASITINIB

RESUMPTION OF TRADING ON WEDNESDAY JUNE 9, 2021

Paris, June 8, 2021, 8.30am

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) is providing a summary of the live webcast held on June 3, 2021 following the voluntary hold in the clinical studies of masitinib.

The presentation of the webcast, which includes the most frequent questions, is available on the company’s website.

The presentation has been delivered by AB Science Medical and Safety team:

  • Christian Fassotte, MD, Chief Medical Officer of AB Science
  • Peter De Veene, MD, Head of Pharmacovigilance and Global Safety of AB Science
  • Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD, Chief of Adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker in Paris, France, president of AB Science scientific committee and member of the French Académie des Sciences

AB Science’s shares, suspended from trading since June 1st, 2021, will resume trading on Euronext Paris on Wednesday June 9th, 2021 at the opening of its session.

Summary

  • Studies continue for patients already under treatment subject to documentation by the investigator of the individual benefit/risk. These patients continue to be dosed.
  • AB Science took the decision to temporarily hold the inclusions of new patients because of a potential signal of ischemic heart disease.
  • Investigations continue in close collaboration with the agencies.
  • Reinforced risk management plan is a possible classic mitigation approach in such situations.
  • This decision to suspend inclusions reflects the priority of AB Science to protect patient’s safety while investigations continue.

Overview

AB Science reiterated that patient safety is its priory and justifies the decision to voluntarily put a temporary hold on recruitment and randomization in the on-ongoing studies.

After unblinding the phase 2B/3 studies with masitinib, AB Science ran multiple safety analyses in a continuous effort to detect signals. In one of the exploratory analyses, pooling a subset of studies and a subset of patients, an imbalance of events of Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) between masitinib and the control arm was detected, which might be interpreted as a signal of increased risks of IHD.

As a consequence, the company consulted with external experts and decided to perform a series of analysis called meta-analysis on all available data from controlled and unblinded study data:

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Science is providing a summary of the live webcast held on June 3, 2021 following the voluntary hold in the clinical studies of masitinib PRESS RELEASE SUMMARY OF THE WEBCAST HELD ON JUNE 3, 2021 FOLLOWING THE VOLUNTARY HOLD IN THE CLINICAL STUDIES OF MASITINIB RESUMPTION OF TRADING ON WEDNESDAY JUNE 9, 2021 Paris, June 8, 2021, 8.30am AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board