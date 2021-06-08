AB Science is providing a summary of the live webcast held on June 3, 2021 following the voluntary hold in the clinical studies of masitinib

SUMMARY OF THE WEBCAST HELD ON JUNE 3, 2021 FOLLOWING THE VOLUNTARY HOLD IN THE CLINICAL STUDIES OF MASITINIB

Paris, June 8, 2021, 8.30am

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) is providing a summary of the live webcast held on June 3, 2021 following the voluntary hold in the clinical studies of masitinib.

The presentation of the webcast, which includes the most frequent questions, is available on the company’s website.

The presentation has been delivered by AB Science Medical and Safety team:

Christian Fassotte, MD, Chief Medical Officer of AB Science

Peter De Veene, MD, Head of Pharmacovigilance and Global Safety of AB Science

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD, Chief of Adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker in Paris, France, president of AB Science scientific committee and member of the French Académie des Sciences





AB Science’s shares, suspended from trading since June 1st, 2021, will resume trading on Euronext Paris on Wednesday June 9th, 2021 at the opening of its session.

Summary

Studies continue for patients already under treatment subject to documentation by the investigator of the individual benefit/risk. These patients continue to be dosed.

AB Science took the decision to temporarily hold the inclusions of new patients because of a potential signal of ischemic heart disease.

Investigations continue in close collaboration with the agencies.

Reinforced risk management plan is a possible classic mitigation approach in such situations.

This decision to suspend inclusions reflects the priority of AB Science to protect patient’s safety while investigations continue.





Overview

AB Science reiterated that patient safety is its priory and justifies the decision to voluntarily put a temporary hold on recruitment and randomization in the on-ongoing studies.

After unblinding the phase 2B/3 studies with masitinib, AB Science ran multiple safety analyses in a continuous effort to detect signals. In one of the exploratory analyses, pooling a subset of studies and a subset of patients, an imbalance of events of Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) between masitinib and the control arm was detected, which might be interpreted as a signal of increased risks of IHD.

As a consequence, the company consulted with external experts and decided to perform a series of analysis called meta-analysis on all available data from controlled and unblinded study data: