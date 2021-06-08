 
checkAd

DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL REAPPOINTED AS PREFERRED SUPPLIER FOR DRONE DATA SERVICES IN SOUTH AFRICA BY SOUTH 32

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 08:30  |  56   |   |   


ASX Announcement                 

DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL REAPPOINTED AS PREFERRED SUPPLIER FOR DRONE DATA SERVICES IN SOUTH AFRICA BY SOUTH 32

Highlights:

  • Delta Drone International has been reappointed by a global mining and metals company South 32 to manage its end-to-end aerial data services in South Africa
  • The renewed contract will commence in June 2021 for a five-year duration and will generate at least A$2.7 million in revenue
  • Under the contract, Delta Drone International will provide a range of aerial survey mapping solutions and real-time data collection services

08 May 2021 Drones-as-a-service provider Delta Drone International (ASX:DLT) has secured a five-year contract renewal after being successfully reappointed as its aerial data services provider in South Africa by global mining and metals company, South 32 (ASX:S32).

The renewed agreement, worth at least A$2.7 million was signed after a successful six years of Delta Drone International providing its leading drones-as-a-service capabilities across mine surveying and real-time data collection services.

Delta Drone International CEO, Christopher Clark, said he is thrilled to be reappointed by its enterprise customer as their preferred data services provider: 

“We are honoured to be reappointed by our long-standing enterprise customer, South 32, and look forward to delivering their real-time data needs through our fully integrated drone-as-a-service business for the years to come.

“This reappointment is a testament to our Rocketmine brand and our people on the ground servicing our mining customers every day. Having a tailored data solution specifically for the mining industry allows us to remove any challenges that come with aerial data collection such as rapid technology advancements and rules and regulations and allows our customers to focus on their core business operations.

“By offering a full fleet of state-of-the-art drones capable of a magnitude of data collection tasks, along with the latest software and fully qualified pilots, we can solve a range of challenges our mining customers face. Our ability to quickly pivot and provide services outside our core remit to solve additional data challenges is a real bonus for our customers and will become a must-have for businesses looking to outsource data services in the future.”

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Delta Drone International Limited.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Corporate 
Stephen Buckley
Company Secretary
+61 (0)8 6189 1155

 Investors
Eric Kuret, Executive Director @ Market Eye
P: +61-417 311 335
E: eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au 
 
Media
Tristan Everett, Director @ Market Eye
P: +61-403 789 096 
E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au  		 



About Delta Drone International

Delta Drone International is a multinational drone-based data service and technology solutions provider for the mining, agricultural and engineering industries. It provides aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance, and blast monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully-outsourced service with AI and fast data turnaround that allows enterprise customers to focus on operations on the ground while Delta Drone International takes care of everything in the air.

It has in-house enabling proprietary technology, an R&D and integration centre and specialist expertise in designing, developing and providing best-in-class autonomous safety systems for commercial drone deliveries, drone flights for crowd monitoring and in urban areas, as well as ‘beyond visual line of sight’ (BVLOS) missions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.deltadrone.com/en/ 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL REAPPOINTED AS PREFERRED SUPPLIER FOR DRONE DATA SERVICES IN SOUTH AFRICA BY SOUTH 32 ASX Announcement                  DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL REAPPOINTED AS PREFERRED SUPPLIER FOR DRONE DATA SERVICES IN SOUTH AFRICA BY SOUTH 32 Highlights: Delta Drone International has been reappointed by a global mining and metals company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board