Prolongation of term of office of the member of the management board of AS Trigon Property Development
Due to the expiry of the term of office of the member of the management board of AS Trigon Property Development, Rando Tomingas, the supervisory board of AS Trigon Property Development decided to prolong the term of office of Rando Tomingas for an additional three-year term until 7 June 2024.
The management board of AS Trigon Property Development will continue to consist of one member.
