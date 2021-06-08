Upward adjustment of expectations for 2021

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for 2021. The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,100-1,300 million range to the DKK 1,300-1,500 million range and the expectations for profit before tax are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,000-1,300 million range to the DKK 1,200-1,500 million range.

The background to the upward adjustment is primarily a better income flow than previously expected including a continued big increase in customers and a high level of activity.





