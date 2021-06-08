 
checkAd

﻿ DSM - repurchase of shares (31 May - 4 June 2021)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 09:00  |  48   |   |   

HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 117,895 of its own shares in the period from 31 May 2021 up to and including 4 June 2021 at an average price of €151.73. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 16 March 2021, covering the commitments for the final stock dividend 2020. The consideration of this repurchase was €17.9 million.

DSM Logo. (PRNewsFoto/DSM)

The total number of shares repurchased under this program since 3 May 2021 to date is 686,227 shares for a total consideration of €103 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 16 March 2021'.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:     

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany  
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM  
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108  
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information:

DSM Media relations

Lieke de Jong

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

email media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

email investor.relations@dsm.com 

Forward-looking statements
 This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

﻿ DSM - repurchase of shares (31 May - 4 June 2021) HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 117,895 of its own shares in the period from 31 May 2021 up to and including 4 June 2021 at an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
TYAN Delivers AI and Cloud Optimized Systems based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at ...
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Control Opens North American Office
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Medical Electrodes Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus