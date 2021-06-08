Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language family channel Fix&Foxi starts its journey in Ethiopia and Eritrea on African streaming platform habeshaview IPTV Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Munich, Germany, 08 June 2021: Your Family Entertainment AG celebrates its new partnership with the Ethiopian streaming platform habeshaview . The pay-TV channel Fix&Foxi Channel and its family-friendly programs are now available to habeshaview's subscribers in English.

This marks a further step in the international roll-out of Fix&Foxi Channel. The channel is already available to children and families in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The lovable cartoon characters Fix and Foxi present a diverse program of animated and live-action TV shows and movies suitable for all ages. All broadcasts are carefully selected, free of violence, and convey positive social values.

With its entertaining and educational content, Fix&Foxi Channel complements habeshaview's existing portfolio. The streaming platform offers many national and international channels. It focuses on making Ethiopian productions available to an international audience while also bringing quality international content to East Africa.

Tigist Kebede, Operational Director at habeshaview, says, "Your Family Entertainment has proven its commitment to bringing quality programs enjoyable for younger audiences. We are pleased to be adding Fix&Foxi Channel to Ethiopian streaming platform habeshaview IPTV, as we have dedicated ourselves to only bringing our customers the best content from around the world."

Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales at Your Family Entertainment, says, "We are very excited to start our cooperation with habeshaview and to make our channel available in even more African territories. I am convinced that habeshaview's customers will appreciate Fix&Foxi Channel's high-quality edutainment program."