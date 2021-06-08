 
checkAd

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language family channel Fix&Foxi starts its journey in Ethiopia and Eritrea on African streaming platform habeshaview IPTV

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.06.2021, 09:00  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language family channel Fix&Foxi starts its journey in Ethiopia and Eritrea on African streaming platform habeshaview IPTV

08.06.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14)


Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language family channel Fix&Foxi starts its journey in Ethiopia and Eritrea on African streaming platform habeshaview IPTV


Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Munich, Germany, 08 June 2021: Your Family Entertainment AG celebrates its new partnership with the Ethiopian streaming platform habeshaview. The pay-TV channel Fix&Foxi Channel and its family-friendly programs are now available to habeshaview's subscribers in English.

This marks a further step in the international roll-out of Fix&Foxi Channel. The channel is already available to children and families in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The lovable cartoon characters Fix and Foxi present a diverse program of animated and live-action TV shows and movies suitable for all ages. All broadcasts are carefully selected, free of violence, and convey positive social values.

With its entertaining and educational content, Fix&Foxi Channel complements habeshaview's existing portfolio. The streaming platform offers many national and international channels. It focuses on making Ethiopian productions available to an international audience while also bringing quality international content to East Africa.

Tigist Kebede, Operational Director at habeshaview, says, "Your Family Entertainment has proven its commitment to bringing quality programs enjoyable for younger audiences. We are pleased to be adding Fix&Foxi Channel to Ethiopian streaming platform habeshaview IPTV, as we have dedicated ourselves to only bringing our customers the best content from around the world."

Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales at Your Family Entertainment, says, "We are very excited to start our cooperation with habeshaview and to make our channel available in even more African territories. I am convinced that habeshaview's customers will appreciate Fix&Foxi Channel's high-quality edutainment program."

Seite 1 von 3
Your Family Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Your Family Entertainment AG da geht noch was
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language family channel Fix&Foxi starts its journey in Ethiopia and Eritrea on African streaming platform habeshaview IPTV DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Agreement Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language family channel Fix&Foxi starts its journey in Ethiopia and Eritrea on African streaming platform habeshaview IPTV 08.06.2021 / 09:00 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsberichte 2020
MegaWatt definiert Bohrziele - IP-Studie des 'Cobalt Hill-Projekts' beginnt
EQS-Adhoc: TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf €21,00 bis ...
EQS-News: From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape ...
DGAP-News: adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Familiensender Fix&Foxi Channel startet in Äthiopien und Eritrea bei afrikanischem Streaming-Anbieter habeshaview IPTV (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Familiensender Fix&Foxi Channel startet in Äthiopien und Eritrea bei afrikanischem Streaming-Anbieter habeshaview IPTV
01.06.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Africell erweitert neuen mobilen TV-Dienst um Familiensender Fix&Foxi Channel (deutsch)
01.06.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Africell erweitert neuen mobilen TV-Dienst um Familiensender Fix&Foxi Channel
01.06.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Africell adds family channel Fix&Foxi to new mobile TV service
31.05.21
Your Family Entertainment startet ein kleines Programm
31.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft beschließt Aktienrückkauf; Aufnahme der Handelbarkeit auf XETRA (deutsch)
31.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft beschließt Aktienrückkauf; Aufnahme der Handelbarkeit auf XETRA
26.05.21
Your Family Entertainment AG: Sondersendung auf Fix&Foxi TV: Mitreißende, exklusive Reportagen aus Peru, Indien und Bosnien im Rahmen der Kooperation mit SOS-Kinderdörfer weltweit
19.05.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 vermarktet RiC TV exklusiv in Österreich (deutsch)