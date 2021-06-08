 
DGAP-News PROGRESS REPORT FOR PHASE 1 AND PHASE 2 OF NOUVEAU MONDE'S BÉCANCOUR BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL PLANTS

DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PROGRESS REPORT FOR PHASE 1 AND PHASE 2 OF NOUVEAU MONDE'S BÉCANCOUR BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL PLANTS

08.06.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Nouveau Monde is pleased to report continued progress on its Phase 1 purification plant at Olin Corporation's facility in Bécancour, Québec, the development is on time and within budget

- Commencement of the mechanical and electrical commissioning of the purification unit is scheduled for the end of June with the ramp-up scheduled during second half of 2021

- Spherical purified graphite produced in the Company's plant during H2-2021 will be coated at its supplier facility to accelerate its qualification process with battery makers

- Construction of the Company's Phase 1 coating line has commenced and is expected to be commissioned in Q1-2022 facilitating its vertically integrated 2,000 tpa supply of coated spherical purified graphite

- Engineering firm BBA has been awarded the mandate to complete a definitive feasibility study for the 45,000 tpa Phase 2 Bécancour battery anode plant, building on the company's FEL-1 Scoping study

- Ground works have started at the Company's 200,000 m2 plant site at Bécancour, on which the Phase 2 plant will be located, including geotechnical works for construction and environmental baseline studies

 

MONTRÉAL, CANADA, June 8, 2021 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (NYSE: NMG; TSXV: NOU; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to provide an update of its Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects of its battery anode material plants in Bécancour, Québec.
Phase 1 battery anode material plants de-risk the Company's fully-integrated development.
Aerial view of Nouveau Monde's planned Phase 2 battery anode material plant in Bécancour. Learn more about the Company's strategic location here: https://youtu.be/CGh4ZChdHmc.

Phase 1 - Purification Plant at Olin's Bécancour Facility

Following the announcement of the project debut on October 27, 2020, the Company is pleased to provide a progress update. The construction is advancing on time and on budget and the main construction activities on site are a few weeks away from being completed. The electrical and mechanical commissioning of the plant is scheduled to start before the end of June.

