 
checkAd

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds Empower All Athletes to Answer the Call of Adventure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 09:01  |  58   |   |   

Jaybird, a leader in true wireless earbuds for athletes, today announced the launch of Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds. Vista 2 builds on the success of the original true wireless Vista earbuds, with unmatched durability and military-grade construction that allow users to seek out new and exciting experiences everywhere they go. Equipped with SurroundSense technology and a 6mm driver, Vista 2 allows adventurers to amplify ambient sounds for safety or stay focused with Active Noise Cancellation, achieving the perfect balance of adventure-ready, premium sound and safety.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005403/en/

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds (Photo: Business Wire)

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds (Photo: Business Wire)

Vista 2 holds 24 hours of battery life and delivers up to eight hours of straight play time. A five minute charge gives users one full hour of play time, so premium audio is always available. The earbuds feature a pair of microphones in each bud with beamforming technology, plus Jaybird's new WindDefense fabric technology for clearer voice pickup and phone calls on the go. Vista 2 also introduces in-ear detection. This allows the music to automatically restart where users left off when they put the buds back in their ears, preserving battery life.

“Premium sound quality is crucial for athletes’ earbuds, inspiring them to push their limits,” said David Raffone, Head of Jaybird. “But equally as important is the athlete’s ability to stay aware of their surroundings. At Jaybird, we’ve been innovating and working with professional athletes to achieve this balance, and with its advanced technology, Vista 2 does just that. No matter where your adventures take you, from the trails to the road, you can be inspired by quality sound while being completely tuned into your environment."

Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are designed with Earthproof durability in mind, and uniquely meet even higher U.S. military durability standards than the earlier Vista model: they are waterproof (IP68), sweat proof, crush proof and drop proof. The case is now also water resistant (IP54), so they will survive almost anything you encounter on your outdoor adventures.

Since everyone trains differently, Vista 2 comes with new optimized Sport Eargels, so it's quick and easy to get the right sport fit for every ear. These earbuds are also equipped with 6mm milled drivers, to ensure an immersive, adventure-ready audio experience anywhere at any time without sacrificing earbud size. The Jaybird App allows users to create customizable EQ settings and share them with the Jaybird community. In addition to tracking buds, the Jaybird App is now the first on the market that can track down the earbuds’ case through the new Find My Case feature. Even if your earbuds are in the closed case, they are still trackable in real-time.

Availability

Jaybird Vista 2 Wireless Sport Earbuds are available for order at jaybirdsport.com today and in select stores for a suggested retail price of $199.99. The wireless earbuds will be available in three color combinations: Black, Nimbus Gray, and Alloy Blue. For more information, please visit jaybirdsport.com. The Jaybird App is free and available through the iOS and Android app stores.

About Jaybird

Jaybird has been a pioneer in true wireless sport headphone technology since 2006. Our deep relationships with a community of athletes, from pros to amateurs, allow us to uniquely understand their challenges and provide audio solutions. Jaybird creates headphones that prioritize customizable sound, Earthproof durability and a secure and comfortable fit — and now SurroundSense for athlete safety and awareness, and Active Noise Cancellation for focus. Users can easily control their Jaybird experience through the intuitive Jaybird app. Jaybird is for anyone who lives an active lifestyle and wants to take their favorite audio content with them on any adventure.

For more information, please visit www.jaybirdsport.com or #AnswerAdventure with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Jaybird is a brand of Logitech International, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. Logitech is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

Jaybird, the Jaybird logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Jaybird and its products, visit the company’s website at http://www.jaybirdsport.com.

(LOGIIR)

Logitech International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds Empower All Athletes to Answer the Call of Adventure Jaybird, a leader in true wireless earbuds for athletes, today announced the launch of Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds. Vista 2 builds on the success of the original true wireless Vista earbuds, with unmatched durability and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(22) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.05.21
Logitech Introduces a Collaborative Whiteboard Solution For Hybrid Offices and Classrooms
12.05.21
Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K