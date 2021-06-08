 
Progress Report for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Nouveau Monde’s Bécancour Battery Anode Material Plants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
  • Nouveau Monde is pleased to report continued progress on its Phase 1 purification plant at Olin Corporation’s facility in Bécancour, Québec, the development is on time and within budget
  • Commencement of the mechanical and electrical commissioning of the purification unit is scheduled for the end of June with the ramp-up scheduled during second half of 2021
  • Spherical purified graphite produced in the Company’s plant during H2-2021 will be coated at its supplier facility to accelerate its qualification process with battery makers
  • Construction of the Company’s Phase 1 coating line has commenced and is expected to be commissioned in Q1-2022 facilitating its vertically integrated 2,000 tpa supply of coated spherical purified graphite
  • Engineering firm BBA has been awarded the mandate to complete a definitive feasibility study for the 45,000 tpa Phase 2 Bécancour battery anode plant, building on the company’s FEL-1 Scoping study
  • Ground works have started at the Company’s 200,000 m2 plant site at Bécancour, on which the Phase 2 plant will be located, including geotechnical works for construction and environmental baseline studies

MONTREAL, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG; TSXV: NOU; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to provide an update of its Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects of its battery anode material plants in Bécancour, Québec.

Phase 1 battery anode material plants de-risk the Company’s fully-integrated development.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeb0bf40-e70c-4e70 ...

Aerial view of Nouveau Monde’s planned Phase 2 battery anode material plant in Bécancour. Learn more about the Company’s strategic location here: https://youtu.be/CGh4ZChdHmc.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/315509dd-3909-4786 ...

Phase 1 - Purification Plant at Olin’s Bécancour Facility

Following the announcement of the project debut on October 27, 2020, the Company is pleased to provide a progress update. The construction is advancing on time and on budget and the main construction activities on site are a few weeks away from being completed. The electrical and mechanical commissioning of the plant is scheduled to start before the end of June.

Exterior view of the purification plant at Olin’s facility, across the street from Nouveau Monde’s phase 2 site.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e673ba72-ab8b-432e ...

