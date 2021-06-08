Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New Engagement and E-Commerce Activity

On Sunday, June 6, 2021 the TAAT logo was made visible to a global audience of millions of viewers of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match through PPV as well as a variety of media sources before, during, and after the fight. Members of Mr. Mayweather’s entourage donned baseball caps with the TAAT logo on the front, shown by media outlets to include ESPN, Sky Sports, and Barstool, as well as on Mr. Paul’s Instagram account (20.1 million followers). Additionally, Mr. Mayweather shared a short video clip in which he personally introduces TAAT on his Instagram account (26.3 million followers), which garnered more than four million total views. During the weekend of the fight, interest in TAAT spiked, with free sample pack requests on TryTAAT increasing by as much as 15.5x compared to weekends in the month of May 2021.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that after the Sunday, June 6, 2021 boxing match between world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and Internet personality Logan Paul, the TAAT logo was displayed to millions of global viewers between the pay-per-view (“PPV”) event stream on Showtime (subsidiary of ViacomCBS) as well as several forms of post-fight media through channels to include ESPN, Sky Sports, and Barstool. In a press release dated June 1, 2021 , the Company announced that it had entered into a sponsorship agreement for members of Mr. Mayweather’s entourage to wear baseball hats displaying the TAAT logo before, during, and after the fight, which would stand to provide a high level of visibility for the brand. The match, which took place at the 65,326-seat Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, had an unprecedented level of PPV demand which overwhelmed Showtime’s servers, resulting in temporary interruptions for many viewers. Statistics regarding the number of “buys” of Sunday’s boxing match have not yet been released by Showtime, though fights with Mr. Mayweather hold three of the top four all-time records for PPV purchases including 4.3 million “buys” of his most recent fight against Conor McGregor in 20171.