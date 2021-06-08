 
checkAd

Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New Engagement and E-Commerce Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 09:01  |  94   |   |   

On Sunday, June 6, 2021 the TAAT logo was made visible to a global audience of millions of viewers of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match through PPV as well as a variety of media sources before, during, and after the fight. Members of Mr. Mayweather’s entourage donned baseball caps with the TAAT logo on the front, shown by media outlets to include ESPN, Sky Sports, and Barstool, as well as on Mr. Paul’s Instagram account (20.1 million followers). Additionally, Mr. Mayweather shared a short video clip in which he personally introduces TAAT on his Instagram account (26.3 million followers), which garnered more than four million total views. During the weekend of the fight, interest in TAAT spiked, with free sample pack requests on TryTAAT increasing by as much as 15.5x compared to weekends in the month of May 2021.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that after the Sunday, June 6, 2021 boxing match between world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and Internet personality Logan Paul, the TAAT logo was displayed to millions of global viewers between the pay-per-view (“PPV”) event stream on Showtime (subsidiary of ViacomCBS) as well as several forms of post-fight media through channels to include ESPN, Sky Sports, and Barstool. In a press release dated June 1, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a sponsorship agreement for members of Mr. Mayweather’s entourage to wear baseball hats displaying the TAAT logo before, during, and after the fight, which would stand to provide a high level of visibility for the brand. The match, which took place at the 65,326-seat Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, had an unprecedented level of PPV demand which overwhelmed Showtime’s servers, resulting in temporary interruptions for many viewers. Statistics regarding the number of “buys” of Sunday’s boxing match have not yet been released by Showtime, though fights with Mr. Mayweather hold three of the top four all-time records for PPV purchases including 4.3 million “buys” of his most recent fight against Conor McGregor in 20171.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New Engagement and E-Commerce Activity On Sunday, June 6, 2021 the TAAT logo was made visible to a global audience of millions of viewers of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match through PPV as well as a variety of media sources before, during, and after the fight. Members of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board