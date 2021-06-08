 
checkAd

Reimagine, Recreate, Restore Yadea Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Development for World Environment Day 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 09:18  |  72   |   |   

MUNICH, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As global attention turns to environmental protection on World Environment Day, Yadea, a leading brand in the electric two-wheeler industry, has renewed its long-standing commitment to sustainable development as part of its mission to protect the Earth. In tandem, Yadea has also sounded the call on social media this June 5 — urging its customers to do their part by reducing their emissions and traveling green with electric two-wheeler vehicles.

Yadea celebrates World Environment Day 2021, calling on consumers on various social media platforms to make sustainable choices with emission-free vehicles.

Since its inception, Yadea has made great strides in preserving the environment through its corporate green policies and considers the cost and benefits to the environment in every component of its business, from manufacturing and operations to R&D. Moreover, Yadea has helped tens of millions switch to greener travel: To date, over 50 million Yadea products have been sold worldwide, reducing fuel consumption by 9.07 million tons and CO2 emissions by 31.6 million tons — the equivalent of planting 31.6 billion trees.  

"At Yadea, we are focused on building a truly green enterprise with sustainable development at its core using clean production and green technology. Clean production enables us to ration resources across all industrial production activities to reduce the risks to humans and the environment. Furthermore, our investments in green technology bring benefits to our customers and enhance our competitive advantage without sacrificing the environment," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Yadea currently has eight production bases around the world, all of which harness green production to manufacture green technologies and boast some of the most automated high-end production lines, management systems, and advanced QC technologies in the industry.

The Tianjin base has 14 modern production lines delivering an annual capacity of 5 million units for domestic and global markets, with plans to add an additional 600 acres in 2021. This base implements the likes of the TMS intelligent logistics system to achieve precise integrated transportation planning, optimization and execution.

Yadea champions a clean production strategy that uses technology to reduce pollutant discharge, consumption and emissions. Its independently developed graphene battery — a major game-changer in electric vehicle battery technology — has a life cycle of over 1,000 recharges, can be fast-charged to 80% in one hour and increases vehicle range by up to 10%.

For customers, the company puts the needs of its customers and the planet at the forefront of all its marketing and sales activities, from setting up green pricing strategies to promoting eco-friendly actions across its marketing channels and providing services geared towards environmental conservation.

In 2019, Yadea spearheaded China's first lead-acid battery recycling alliance and established a standardized, efficient process for recycling lead-acid batteries from electric two-wheelers.

As sustainability becomes an increasingly hot topic for consumers and governments, Yadea will continue to do its part to imagine a brighter future. With green production, technologies, and marketing initiatives, Yadea truly is powering the "Era of Green" with its revolutionary two-wheel electric vehicles.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. Yadea's mission is to use its market leadership to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions and its vision is to create world-leading electric vehicle solutions by building innovative technologies that meet and exceed international standards for safety and quality.

For more information, visit our:
Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/
Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official
Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/    
Twitter:  https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528277/Yadea_WED_poster.jpg 

Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reimagine, Recreate, Restore Yadea Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Development for World Environment Day 2021 MUNICH, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As global attention turns to environmental protection on World Environment Day, Yadea, a leading brand in the electric two-wheeler industry, has renewed its long-standing commitment to sustainable development as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
TYAN Delivers AI and Cloud Optimized Systems based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at ...
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Control Opens North American Office
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Medical Electrodes Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:30 Uhr
Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market worth $3.9 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
10:24 Uhr
Pierre Marin, der ehemalige kanadische Representative der IMO, wird ins Advisory Board von AmmPower berufen
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG publishes second EPRA sustainability report
07:00 Uhr
Hexagon Agility receives seventh set of orders for CNG/RNG trucks from major global logistics customer
07:00 Uhr
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aker Carbon Capture AS to OTCQX
07.06.21
Hemp, Inc. Settles Longstanding Lawsuit with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - Final Update
07.06.21
Bollé Safety, das auf Schutzbrillen spezialisierte Unternehmen, stellt sein Programm „Go Green“ mit konkreten Maßnahmen für den Umweltschutz vor
07.06.21
Lecom supports Michigan-made renewable energy with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program
07.06.21
Endeavour Hosts Capital Markets Event Today
07.06.21
Wasserstoff-Technologie rückt in den Fokus