Eckert & Ziegler: Affiliates Receives Additional NIAID Funding to Advance Pharmaceutical Development

Berlin, 8 June 2021 - Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, an affiliate of Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) focused on developing medical countermeasures (MCM) and therapies for cancer supportive care, announced that the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, extended their contract to advance the development of the new chemical entity Myelo001. The extension into year two of the three-year contract provides an additional $2 million to Myelo Therapeutics to develop clinical-stage Myelo001 as an oral formulation MCM for the treatment of Hematopoietic Acute Radiation Syndrome (H-ARS). The total contract, initially awarded in April 2020, is valued at up to $ 6.2 million over three years if all options are exercised.

The additional funds will advance the development of Myelo001 as an H-ARS monotherapy, and in polypharmacy regimens in laboratory models ranging from rodents to larger animals toward an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The candidate MCM development program is funded in whole or in part by the Radiation and Nuclear Countermeasures Program (RNCP), NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in the Department of Health, and Human Services (HHS), under Contract No. 75N93020C00005. Only a select number of companies are funded by the RNCP, based on a highly competitive application process.

About Acute Radiation Syndrome

ARS, also known as radiation toxicity or radiation sickness, is an acute illness that presents after exposure of large portions of the body to high levels of radiation, like those that might be experienced during a radiological or nuclear incident. The primary manifestation of ARS is the depletion of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, constituting one of the major causes of mortality. The U.S. government encourages development of new drugs to treat bodily injuries resulting from ARS.