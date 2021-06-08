 
Sdiptech publishes prospectus in connection with its listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 09:30   

Press release
8 June 2021, 09:30

Sdiptech publishes prospectus in connection with its listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Sdiptech AB (publ) announced on 3 June 2021 that Nasdaq Stockholm’s listing committee has assessed that the company’s ordinary shares of series B and preferred shares (the “Shares”) meets the listing requirements for admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The prospectus that has been prepared in connection with the listing has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (“SFSA”) and is now available in Swedish on Sdiptech’s website, www.sdiptech.com, and on SFSA’s website, www.fi.se.

The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market is 11 June 2021. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is 10 June 2021. The Shares will be traded in the Large Cap-segment under the same short names (SDIP B and SDIP PREF) and ISIN-codes (SE0003756758 and SE0006758348). No new shares will be issued in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Shareholders of Sdiptech do not need to take any action in connection with the listing.

For further information, please contact:
Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com
My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 8 June 2021, at 09:30 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758.
Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Sdiptech’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment







