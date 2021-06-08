 
GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 8 JUNE 2021 AT 10:50 

Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 – 31 May 2021: Growth continued in May

Gofore Plc’s net sales in May 2021 amounted to EUR 8.8 million (2020: EUR 6.0 million). At the end of the period, the group employed a total of 799 persons (606 persons).

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:

"Net sales in May increased by over 45% year-on-year and amounted to EUR 8.8 million. This year there was one working day more than in the corresponding period.

The Net Promoter Score recommendation index, that we use to measure customer satisfaction, recovered in the spring measurement from the last autumn’s measurement, characterized by the coronavirus. The Net Promoter Score index was 61 in Finland (scale -100 / +100). This is a very good result and higher than in the last year’s surveys. In their feedback, our customers especially valued expertise, customer centricity and flexibility in working with Gofore. The customer satisfaction survey is conducted twice a year, in spring and autumn.

From the customer front, I would like to highlight the extensive cooperation with the Finnish Tax Administration. I am particularly excited that, as part of the framework agreement between the Tax Administration and Gofore on management consulting, which entered into force in May, Gofore will be assisting the Tax Administration in piloting the methods used in scenario planning. Scenarios can be used to anticipate, among other things, changes in the future operating environment. This is necessary for each of our customers planning their digital transformation. The service will be implemented together with our partner Capful.

Gofore's well-established internal event for knowledge sharing, Gonference, was held in May. Over the course of three days, goforeans shared their expertise and experiences with each other. Communal knowledge sharing is an important part of Gofore's culture and continuous renewal at individual and company level”.

In the Business Reviews, the monthly number of employees and net sales with comparable information is published. The reviews also include other key indicators that further facilitate monitoring of the company's growth strategy and comparisons between different periods. Reporting has been supplemented with the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) figure as well as subcontracting FTEs. Additionally, in the monthly Business Reviews for the quarter ending in March and September, the company publishes the Group's EBITA, adjusted EBITA and adjusted EBITA-% as well as corresponding figures for the same period in the previous year.   

