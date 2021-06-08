DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance HPS Home Power Solutions announces sales partnership with Energieinsel GmbH for picea electricity storage system 08.06.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energieinsel, an award-winning service provider for climate-friendly systems, joins HPS partner network

Energieinsel's strong sales capabilities enable HPS to tap additional customer potential for storing hydrogen-based electricity with HPS picea in single- and two-family homes

Berlin, 8 June 2021: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, provider of picea, the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant for grid-independent and carbon-free electricity use, today announced the signing of a sales partnership with Energieinsel GmbH, a service provider specializing in photovoltaic and storage systems. Energieinsel offers climate-friendly energy systems from leading manufacturers.

Under this partnership, Energieinsel will include the picea system from Home Power Solutions in its sales portfolio, enabling HPS to gain additional access to an environmentally conscious customer base. Energieinsel will benefit from the partnership by expanding the technology base of its range of products and services for private homes. Having sold of over 1,700 electricity storage systems and over 7,000 photovoltaic systems to date, Energieinsel is one of the most important vendors in this market segment.

Zeyad Abul-Ella, co-founder and Managing Director of HPS Home Power Solutions, said: "This partnership with a leading distributor in the renewable energy sector will enhance our presence in the market. We have made great strides in our marketing campaign for picea in recent months, and we firmly believe that this collaboration is another important milestone on our road to success."

Rico Rückstadt, Managing Director of Energieinsel, added: "This sales partnership for picea enables us to expand our product range to include what is a technologically leading hydrogen-based storage system. By adding picea, we enable our customers to generate sustainable carbon-free electricity and achieve independence of the public power grid."