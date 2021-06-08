Lantronix Fox3 Telematics Gateway Drives LACOS Farm Equipment Telemetry

Using the Lantronix FOX3-3G-BLE (#F35HGZFS) telematics gateway enabled the LACOS intelligent farming solution to incorporate remote capture of vehicle movement, location, driver status and other vehicle-related data. It also makes it available on a secure cloud-based management platform. Securely capturing this data gives users control and traceability of tractors, vehicles and other critical farm equipment, greatly improving efficiency for more precise field cultivation.

IRVINE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced that its Fox3 Series telematics gateway was used in the development of an intelligent farming solution by Germany-based LACOS .

Click here to see the complete case study.

“The Lantronix Fox3 telematics gateway provides the secure multi-protocol connectivity solution we need for our LACOS telemetry solution for farm machinery,” said Stephan Hubrich, managing director of Marketing at LACOS. “Lantronix’s Fox3 series telematics gateway delivers a clear competitive advantage over other products on the market.”

Challenge: Remotely Control and Track Farm Equipment

With the mission of improving innovation, sustainability, customer satisfaction and employee safety, LACOS had the goal of reinventing how farm equipment is remotely controlled and tracked and how information on daily operations is securely gathered and shared. Its goal was to eliminate paper logbooks by taking management and data sharing online through a secure Web portal. LACOS’ clients are farm equipment manufacturers seeking ways to improve operational efficiency for farmers.

Solution: Lantronix FOX3 Series Telematics Gateway

To remotely capture and securely share information about farm equipment operations, LACOS chose Lantronix FOX3 series telematics gateways. The gateways are installed in tractors, vehicles and other farm equipment, and Bluetooth LE tags are attached to the equipment implements, such as ploughs, spreaders, harvesting and chaff cutting tools. The solution enables the tracking of vehicle movement, location, driver status, gasoline usage and more.