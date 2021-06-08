VERBUND AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG, MMag. Thomas Schmid, has informed the company that, following his departure from the Management Board of the Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG), he is resigning his position as a Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG with immediate effect.

Mag. Martin Ohneberg, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG, will take over this function on an interim basis until a new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG has been appointed. A replacement to fill the vacant position on the Supervisory Board will be selected at the General Meeting, the date of which has not yet been decided.

