DGAP-Adhoc VERBUND AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VERBUND AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

08-Jun-2021 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG, MMag. Thomas Schmid, has informed the company that, following his departure from the Management Board of the Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG), he is resigning his position as a Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG with immediate effect.

Mag. Martin Ohneberg, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG, will take over this function on an interim basis until a new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG has been appointed. A replacement to fill the vacant position on the Supervisory Board will be selected at the General Meeting, the date of which has not yet been decided.

Contact:

Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1205234

 
1205234  08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


