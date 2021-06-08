DGAP-Adhoc VERBUND AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG, MMag. Thomas Schmid, has informed the company that, following his departure from the Management Board of the Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG), he is resigning his position as a Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG with immediate effect.
Mag. Martin Ohneberg, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG, will take over this function on an interim basis until a new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG has been appointed. A replacement to fill the vacant position on the Supervisory Board will be selected at the General Meeting, the date of which has not yet been decided.
Contact:Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1205234
|
1205234 08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
|
