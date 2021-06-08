SIGNA Real Estate Publishes 2020 Sustainability Reports

Vienna, Austria/Berlin, Germany; June 8, 2021 - Real estate companies SIGNA Prime Selection AG (SPS) and SIGNA Development Selection AG (SDS) have published sustainability reports. The reports underscore SIGNA Real Estate's environmental, societal, and economic responsibility and showcase its performance in these areas. Both reports were prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) standards: Core option.

SIGNA Real Estate's 2020 sustainability reports provide detailed descriptions of the two companies' ESG management activities, progress on implementing the 2020 sustainability strategy, and the various aspects of their approaches to achieving sustainability in existing buildings and development projects. At the same time, these publications serve as progress reports in the context of the UN Global Compact, which both companies joined in 2020.

In the past fiscal year, SIGNA Real Estate left its mark with a strong commitment to a responsible real estate industry and its dedication to future-proof properties and urban area development projects. The extraordinary progress achieved demonstrates that financial success and sustainable growth are mutually reinforcing.

Timo Herzberg, CEO of SIGNA Real Estate Germany, says, "As a developer of cities and urban areas, we bear great responsibility for people and the environment. Significantly improving our carbon footprint is therefore one of our most important goals. We continually accumulate knowledge and implement environmentally friendly and innovative solutions to achieve this goal in order to make a substantial contribution to one of the most pressing issues of our time: preventing climate change."