 
checkAd

DGAP-News SIGNA Real Estate Publishes 2020 Sustainability Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.06.2021, 10:30  |  100   |   |   

DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate Management GmbH / Key word(s): Sustainability
SIGNA Real Estate Publishes 2020 Sustainability Reports

08.06.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SIGNA Real Estate Publishes 2020 Sustainability Reports
Focus on ESG management and progress on implementing sustainability strategy

Vienna, Austria/Berlin, Germany; June 8, 2021 - Real estate companies SIGNA Prime Selection AG (SPS) and SIGNA Development Selection AG (SDS) have published sustainability reports. The reports underscore SIGNA Real Estate's environmental, societal, and economic responsibility and showcase its performance in these areas. Both reports were prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) standards: Core option.

SIGNA Real Estate's 2020 sustainability reports provide detailed descriptions of the two companies' ESG management activities, progress on implementing the 2020 sustainability strategy, and the various aspects of their approaches to achieving sustainability in existing buildings and development projects. At the same time, these publications serve as progress reports in the context of the UN Global Compact, which both companies joined in 2020.

In the past fiscal year, SIGNA Real Estate left its mark with a strong commitment to a responsible real estate industry and its dedication to future-proof properties and urban area development projects. The extraordinary progress achieved demonstrates that financial success and sustainable growth are mutually reinforcing.

Timo Herzberg, CEO of SIGNA Real Estate Germany, says, "As a developer of cities and urban areas, we bear great responsibility for people and the environment. Significantly improving our carbon footprint is therefore one of our most important goals. We continually accumulate knowledge and implement environmentally friendly and innovative solutions to achieve this goal in order to make a substantial contribution to one of the most pressing issues of our time: preventing climate change."

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SIGNA Real Estate Publishes 2020 Sustainability Reports DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate Management GmbH / Key word(s): Sustainability SIGNA Real Estate Publishes 2020 Sustainability Reports 08.06.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SIGNA Real Estate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsberichte 2020
MegaWatt definiert Bohrziele - IP-Studie des 'Cobalt Hill-Projekts' beginnt
EQS-Adhoc: TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf €21,00 bis ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
EQS-News: From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape ...
DGAP-News: adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:59 Uhr
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
14:37 Uhr
BARRICK GOLD: Spannende Phase läuft
14:32 Uhr
Goldplay Mining: Satellitenbilder liefern neue Aufschlüsse über Scottie West
14:30 Uhr
Millrock Announces Agreement With Tocvan Ventures for El Picacho Project, Sonora, Mexico
14:30 Uhr
REPEAT – Gold’n Futures Identifies Initial Area of Priority Gold Targets at the Hercules Project in Northern Ontario
14:00 Uhr
American Pacific Mining Announces Closing of Private Placement with Strategic Investor, Michael Gentile, CFA, and Provides Update on Warrant Exercises
14:00 Uhr
Azincourt Energy Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project
14:00 Uhr
Osisko Infill Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx
14:00 Uhr
Drilling at SFdLA Continues to Extend High Grade Mineralisation, with 17m at 4.3% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au and 108 g/t Ag (5.7% CuEq), including 3m at 18.9% Cu, 2.8 g/t Au and 431 g/t Ag (24% CuEq)
14:00 Uhr
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy’s Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project