7Pines Resort Ibiza Part of the Destination by Hyatt Brand Opens

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt hotel. The 185-all-suite luxury clifftop resort welcomes guests to one of the most popular spots on the White Island and offers amenities fit for any occasion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005335/en/

7Pines Resort Ibiza Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences that are all individual at heart, yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Every property is purposefully crafted to be a place of discovery through immersive experiences, authentic design and genuine service.

“At 7Pines Resort Ibiza, we pride ourselves on offering guests a laid-back style of luxury and creating an idyllic sanctuary for the whole family to enjoy,” said Carlos Fritz, general manager of 7Pines Resort Ibiza. “After a year of restrictions on travel, we cannot wait to welcome guests once again and make their stay truly memorable and reflective of the Ibizan spirit.”

7Pines Resort Ibiza is situated in a prime location on the rugged cliffs of the west coast of Ibiza and nestled on the edge of a pine forest. The resort is purposefully crafted as a place of immersive discoveries, offering the height of laid-back luxury and Ibizan flair. Whether it is the spectacular view on the mystical rock island of Es Vedrà or the characteristic pine forests enveloping the resort, the hotel is the perfect destination to unwind and soak up the unique atmosphere of Ibiza.

“It is a privilege to join forces with the 12.18. group to open 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt brand,” said Geneviève Materne, senior vice president commercial services EAME & SWA, Hyatt. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to launch this brand in Europe, and 7Pines Resort Ibiza is the perfect fit. The ownership’s visionary approach to sustainable luxury aligns with the Destination by Hyatt brand’s commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. We are excited to grow the Destination by Hyatt brand in Europe together with 12.18. Investment Management.”

