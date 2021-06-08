Marelli Motorsport and 1NCE announce partnership
- Marelli Motorsport to develop new telemetry solutions in the motorsport
industry
- 1NCE to deliver worldwide IoT connectivity for real-time data analysis
Marelli Motorsport, the Motorsport Business Unit of the leading global
automotive supplier Marelli, and 1NCE, the world's first full-fledged operator
of IoT network services, are joining forces to develop new real-time tracking
solutions in the world of motorsport.
