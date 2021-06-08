 
checkAd

Marelli Motorsport and 1NCE announce partnership

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.06.2021, 11:15  |  46   |   |   

Cologne/Milan/Saitama (ots) -

- Marelli Motorsport to develop new telemetry solutions in the motorsport
industry
- 1NCE to deliver worldwide IoT connectivity for real-time data analysis

Marelli Motorsport, the Motorsport Business Unit of the leading global
automotive supplier Marelli, and 1NCE, the world's first full-fledged operator
of IoT network services, are joining forces to develop new real-time tracking
solutions in the world of motorsport.

Marelli Motorsport develops electronic and electro-mechanical systems for two
and four-wheel racing vehicles, supplying all the top teams in the most
important motorsport world championships such as Formula 1, Formula E, the World
Endurance Championship, MotoGP, and many others. The company is a leader in
Motorsport telemetry and delivers connected track technologies.

In line with its long-standing expertise in this field, Marelli Motorsport is
currently engaged in cellular connectivity use-case trials, developing new
telemetry systems to collect real-time car and engine data, such as
acceleration, g-force, speed, motor temperature, etc.

Unlike other connectivity solutions, cellular connectivity does not require the
setup of individual network infrastructures, with related costs. Standardized
cellular connectivity networks already exist worldwide and can easily be
utilized for device communication of sensors in a racing environment. What has
been missing so far was a globally standardized offering, giving customers the
ease to implement cellular connectivity into their products.

1NCE's offering is available in over 100 countries worldwide at a fixed priced
over all possible bearer technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M. 1NCE
has more than 4,000 customers with over 5 million active connections worldwide.

Full Release: https://1nce.com/en/news/

Contact:

MARELLI
Global Communication Department, Marelli - pr@marelli.com - T: +81-48-660-2161

Maurizio Scrignari - maurizio.scrignari@marelli.com - M: + 39 335 7577830

Daniela Di Pietrantonio - daniela.dipietrantonio@marelli.com - M: + 39 338
6731792

1NCE GmbH
Dennis Knake - dennis.knake@1nce.com - M: +49 151 627 776 43

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/4935380
OTS: 1NCE



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marelli Motorsport and 1NCE announce partnership - Marelli Motorsport to develop new telemetry solutions in the motorsport industry - 1NCE to deliver worldwide IoT connectivity for real-time data analysis Marelli Motorsport, the Motorsport Business Unit of the leading global automotive supplier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
pektogram: Gegründet, um die Rohstoffbranche digital und nachhaltig zu verändern (FOTO)
Zum World Ocean Day 2021: GROHE veröffentlicht dritten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht und feiert Nachhaltigkeitserfolge im ...
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Weil: Geschäftsleitung der Meyer Werft hat foul gespielt
Visionen im Vergleich: Fiat CEO Olivier François und Architekt Stefano Boeri diskutieren am "Internationalen ...
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing welcomes clear positioning of the EU Commission in the fight against plastic ...
Die METRO Plastic Initiative vereint Kunden, Lieferanten und die Plastic Bank im Kampf gegen ...
Das Erste, Dienstag, 8. Juni 2021, 5.30 - 9.00 Uhr / Gäste im ARD-Morgenmagazin
Naive Hoffnung / Kommentar zum Chipmangel in der Autoindustrie von Sebastian Schmid
Titel
Gold rund um die Uhr
PSI liefert Assistenzsystem an Übertragungsnetzbetreiber TransnetBW / Dynamische ...
ELONGATE: Weltweit größte Wohltätigkeits-Kryptowährung gibt Spende an National Kidney ...
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S-Aufsichtsrat ...
New Research Seeks to Crack the Code of Coral Reef Heat Resilience
Für Immobilienkäufer wird es etwas teurer: Baugeld knackt 1-Prozent-Marke, Baukosten steigen (FOTO)
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
Zweitimmobilie finanzieren: Mit der KVB Finanz niedrige Zinsen bei der Baufinanzierung sichern
Zukunft schmeckt: Roadshow der Ernährungswirtschaft in Hamburg / Unilever und GoodMills stellen nachhaltige ...
The Body Shop kündigt an, bis 2023 zu 100 % vegan zertifiziert zu sein und führt ein ...
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Geduldsprobe, Kommentar zu Thyssenkrupp von Annette Becker
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: Eine Legende ist zurück auf der Straße (FOTO)
Gold rund um die Uhr
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:46 Uhr
BMF schafft Klarheit: „Eine gute Nachricht für Anleger“: Strengere Verlustverrechnung gilt nicht für Optionsscheine und Knock-Outs
17:45 Uhr
Mech-Mind kündigt die neue Generation der Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced Industrial 3D-Kamera an, um eine intelligentere Robotik für Industrie 4.0 zu ermöglichen.
17:45 Uhr
Märkte am Dienstag: Nächste runde DAX-Marke im Visier – Das steckt hinter dem Rücksetzer der VW-Aktie
17:45 Uhr
Quadient SA - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
17:45 Uhr
Transgene Strengthens Global IP Protection for its Novel Invir.IO Oncolytic Viruses Encoding Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs)
17:43 Uhr
Masken-Streit schwelt weiter - SPD lehnt Entschuldigung ab
17:43 Uhr
Wirtschaft: DAX nach Achterbahnfahrt im Minus - Energiewerte stark
17:40 Uhr
Weitere Lockerungen in Frankreich - Erleichterungen bei Einreise
17:39 Uhr
Ryanair gegen Condor: EU-Gericht verkündet Urteil
17:37 Uhr
DAX-Sektor Finanzdienstleistungen: Fallen bald die alten Rekorde?