DGAP-News BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN actively supports the UN Global Compact

DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN actively supports the UN Global Compact

08.06.2021 / 11:00
Zwingenberg, Germany, June 8, 2021

BRAIN actively supports the UN Global Compact

BRAIN Biotech AG, Germany, now actively supports the UN Global Compact, a voluntary initiative based on company commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to advance United Nations goals such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With our current products and solutions, we already directly address at least five UN sustainability goals.

BRAIN Biotech AG (BRAIN, ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) now atively supports the UN Global Compact with its corporate responsibility initiative and principles. By joining the UN Global Compact, BRAIN now formally commits to the values of the world's largest initiative for corporate social responsibility and thus commits to ten universal principles concerning human rights, labour standards, environment and climate as well as the prevention of corruption.

With the current products and solutions, BRAIN already directly addresses at least five of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):

  • SDG 2, Zero Hunger: natural compounds for food preservation
  • SDG 3, Good Health & Well-Being: natural sugar replacement, salt replacement and salt taste enhancers, natural aromas, bioactive plant cosmetic and chronical wound treatment
  • SDG 6, Clean Water & Sanitation: green mining solutions to replace chemical hazards
  • SDG 9, Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure: biotechnological production, improving production efficiencies for resource conservation, fermented food from side-streams, microbial CO2 usage
  • SDG 12, Responsible Consumption & Production: green and urban mining (bio-based recycling)

Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN Biotech AG, states: "We take pride to support the UN Global Compact, one of the globally most important initiatives for the corporate sector to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies. BRAIN develops products and services, which change the way industrial production is done. Our natural and sustainable bio-based processes accelerate the economic transformation to a circular economy. In addition, we incorporate sustainability aspects and good corporate governance in the daily management of our operations. Acting responsibly is elementary for all of BRAIN's stakeholders so that I am personally heading our ESG initiatives. We are currently preparing a corporate sustainability report to document our goals and their implementation also under the framework of the UN Global Compact."

