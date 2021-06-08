 
P2 Gold Initiates Metallurgical Program at Gabbs Project; Phase One Drilling Planned for Third Quarter

globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports it has initiated a metallurgical program for its gold-copper Gabbs Project, located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada, and plans to undertake a drill program at Gabbs in the third quarter.

Sullivan Zone Metallurgical Program

Two 36-kilogram metallurgical samples have been collected from surface locations within the Sullivan Zone. Assay results from the two metallurgical samples have returned gold and copper values consistent with historic drilling by prior operators in this location. See Table 1 below for assay results.

Table 1: Sullivan Zone Composite Sample Results, June 2021 (1)

Sample Gold Grade
(gpt) 		Copper Grade
(%)
Met - 1 0.88 0.50
Met - 2 1.32 0.54

(1)      Samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by Base Metallurgical Laboratories in Kamloops, BC. All samples were analyzed using multi-acid digestion with ICP finish for copper and fire assay with AA finish for gold.

For plan views of the 2021 metallurgical sampling locations please see Sullivan metallurgical sampling locations.

P2’s initial metallurgical program will evaluate the recovery of copper and gold from oxide mineralization by (a) sequential leach using heap leach technology and (b) conventional milling using a combination of flotation and leaching.

Prior metallurgical test work at Gabbs focused on the recovery of oxide mineralization by both heap leaching and conventional milling. Depending on the method, historical metallurgical recoveries were reported to range from 70% to 85% for copper and 85% to 95% for gold. (For a summary of the work by prior operators, see P2’s National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Gabbs Gold-Copper Property dated January 13, 2021 and filed on www.sedar.com on March 11, 2021.) P2’s metallurgical tests of the metallurgical samples will also evaluate the potential process options defined by previous operators.

