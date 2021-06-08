BST Global Presents "The Journey to Project Intelligence"

Chief Executive Officer Javier A. Baldor addressed some of the challenges the AEC industry faces today and how BST Global plans to help tackle those challenges, stating: "We believe that we can save you time so you can spend that time doing more of what you love ... give you more intelligent information to help you make better decisions ... help you to collaborate with and engage your team better. The combination of these three things will deliver better project outcomes and a healthier business and consultancy overall."

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BST Global, an enterprise ERP solution provider that serves architecture, engineering and consultancy firms around world, presented the company's vision for the ERP experience of the future during a live event titled "The Journey to Project Intelligence." During the event, BST Global leadership presented a sneak peek into BST11, the next evolution of their flagship ERP product.

Highlighting its functionality across multiple devices, Chief Product Officer Debbie Preacher gave audiences a tour of BST11 and what a day in the life of its users will look like. She discussed how the platform will interact with Microsoft Teams and demonstrated several exciting features that were designed with feedback from client focus groups in mind. "Our solution is specifically designed for project managers. We put all the information and actions that are most important to the project manager front and center, and help team members connect to deliver better project outcomes."

Baldor also took the opportunity to announce that BST Global is preparing to introduce solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. These efforts will focus on delivering project intelligence through unified, secure and smart data solutions. The company is excited to bring clients a solution that's fueled by artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive technology within a consumer-grade experience.

The event was attended by employees, clients and prospective clients across 18 countries and is part of BST Global's celebration of 50 years in business. Earlier this year, the company also launched its new brand direction and refreshed website.

BST Global designs, develops and deploys project-based ERP solutions specifically for the world's leading architects, engineers and consultancies around the globe.

