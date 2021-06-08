

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.06.2021 / 11:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Steven Last name(s): Terwindt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 77.3800 EUR 2244.02 EUR 77.4400 EUR 6969.60 EUR 77.4400 EUR 2168.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 77.4282 EUR 11381.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Aquis MTF MIC: AQEU

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

08.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

