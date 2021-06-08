 
checkAd

Friendable Announces July 24, 2021, as the Official Release Date of Its All New, Version 2.0 of the Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 11:30  |  44   |   |   

This date marks the 1-year anniversary from launch as the Company prepares to extend its virtual venue, as physical venues and studios begin to reopen

CAMPBELL, CA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce the official version 2.0 release date of its Fan Pass live platform. Since the launch of version 1.0 on the very same date one year ago, the app has grown from 16 total artists to over 4,000 artist sign ups. Now the Company prepares to scale up, showcasing all it has learned from thousands of artists and their fans.

The new 2.0 mobile and web applications will display a wide range of feature upgrades, significant UI/UX enhancements and, most of all, a streamlined set of tools for live streaming events from the virtual stage, broadcasting from behind the scenes, music distribution assistance, live and virtual event bookings. An all new “Artist Pro” feature, offering a fee-based service that provides various benefits to elevate each artist brand image, grow their fan base and assist in the building of their careers without the need of being signed by a traditional record label, is also included as a featured upgrade.

“When working with technology as the go-between, it’s sometimes easy to get caught up in the actual technology itself, rather than truly understanding the use case for the person on the other side of its purpose. In our case, it’s the music artists themselves,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“So, in approaching an all-new version of the Fan Pass platforms, it’s been more important than anything that we listen. The feedback along the way has been both positive and constructive, even overwhelming at times, but it has shown us all along that we have been and continue to be on the right track. We are excited to share more, so stay tuned as additional updates will continue to follow as we execute on our plans and the release version 2.0,” Rositano concluded.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s new flagship offering, the Fan Pass livestream platform, has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Even as live shows resume, Fan Pass serves a vital need: providing a virtual stage for artists to perform, earn and engage with fans from around the world. In addition, Fan Pass serves as a VIP or Backstage Pass, giving fans exclusive access into the lives of their favorite artists.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com or www.fanpasslive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork(IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Friendable Announces July 24, 2021, as the Official Release Date of Its All New, Version 2.0 of the Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform This date marks the 1-year anniversary from launch as the Company prepares to extend its virtual venue, as physical venues and studios begin to reopen CAMPBELL, CA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Friendable, Inc. (OTC: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board