Neoss Announces NeossONE - One Platform, Smart Prosthetics

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 11:49  |  47   |   |   

NeossONE is a solution unique to the Neoss Implant System - one prosthetic platform, across three implant ranges, including ALL implant diameters and abutments. Simply put, the same prosthetic components fit every implant.¹

HARROGATE, England, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Neoss Logo

ONE Prosthetic Platform, ONE Impression Coping, ONE Kit!

One prosthetic platform, across three implant ranges, means one impression coping, one implant replica and one abutment interface, facilitating treatments that are adaptable and versatile. With fewer components in the system, complexity is reduced and time-efficiency is improved. All of which results in a truly cost-effective solution and predicable outcome.

Why Choose the NeossONE Platform?

In a market where simplicity is commonly claimed, Neoss has redefined its meaning. In contrast to traditional implant systems necessitating up to a thousand components, Neoss uses a minimum number of components to achieve the highest level of flexibility and functionality, without compromise. Utilizing NeossONE, with its proven long-term clinical performance, enables integration of innovations in surgery and prosthetic rehabilitation, providing unique benefits for the whole dental team.

What does NeossONE Provide for the Dental Team?

For clinicians, it means predictable esthetics, soft tissue integration and prosthetic precision. The ingenuity lies not only in the NeossONE solution, but in the patented Neoss implant design that optimizes stability in all bone qualities and conditions and eliminates the need for separate one- or two-stage designs. The benefits of both are clear: a predictable solution with shorter chair time2 and optimized inventory control.

"The NeossONE concept of a single restorative platform across an entire implant range is a huge benefit for our entire dental team. It offers elegant and comprehensive treatment solutions to achieve predictable long term results, whilst maintaining the simplicity of a reduced inventory." Dr Kavit N Shah, BDS, MFDS.RCS (Eng), M.Clin.Dent, MRD.RCS (Eng), The London Centre for Prosthodontics.

For dental technicians, the NeossONE solution offers an intelligent and simple solution with less inventory of components, digital workflows supporting local production or central production for patient-specific solutions. This requires less effort and time to implement, gives maximum flexibility and strengthens relationships with the clinician's team.

"I am probably one of the first customers of Neoss in the US (2006). I saw the ingenuity and technical advantages from the start, one prosthetic platform reduces inventory, eases communication and saves time." Steven Pigliacelli, CDT, MDT, Marotta Dental Studio Inc.

The benefits are clear: reducing patient treatment time, optimizing inventory control and patient outcomes.

About Neoss

Founded in 2000, by a professor of  prosthodontics and a specialist engineer, Neoss offers intelligent dental solutions that are intuitively simple to use. The company's products are designed to allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with excellent long-term results.  Leading with innovation and integrity, Neoss develops smart treatment solutions and works closely with each practice to drive Intelligent Simplicity, making the complex less complicated.  Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with long-standing presence in key markets.

To find out more about the NeossONE solution visit https://www.neoss.com/en/products-solutions/neossone or email info@neoss.com

1 Narrow diameter implant range excluded

2 Customer feedback from the Neoss ProActive Edge implant ambassador program

NeossOne, Neoss and Neoss ProActive are trademarks and registered trademarks of Neoss Limited.

NeossONE

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489998/Neoss_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1526695/NeossONE_Logo.jpg 




