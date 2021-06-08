Greenwich LifeSciences Set to Join Russell 2000 Index

CEO Snehal Patel commented, "The addition of our company to the Russell 2000 Index is an important opportunity to increase our institutional ownership and reflects the progress we have made this past year. We welcome the enhanced visibility as we continue to develop our GP2 immunotherapy to prevent metastatic breast cancer. We look forward to sharing our future progress, including our planned Phase III clinical trial, with our expanding shareholder base."

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that it is set to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes at the conclusion of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US markets open on June 28, 2021.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes.

FTSE Russell primarily uses objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes to determine membership for its Russell indexes. Membership in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website at: https://www.ftserussell.com/resources/russell-reconstitution.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.