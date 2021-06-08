ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Director Declaration Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.06.2021, 11:57 | 36 | 0 | 0 08.06.2021, 11:57 | ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”) 08 June 2021 Director Declaration In accordance with the Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust PLC announces that Alastair Bruce, a Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC with effect from 01 July 2021. Company Secretary enquires: Andy Lewis/Claire Barnett, Company Secretariat, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000 Analyst / Investor enquiries: James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000 Media:

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer