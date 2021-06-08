ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Director Declaration
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
08 June 2021
Director Declaration
In accordance with the Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust PLC announces that Alastair Bruce, a Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC with effect from 01 July 2021.
